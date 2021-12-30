Hema Malini Rejected Raaj Kumar Marriage Proposal Due To Some Reason Actress Got Lal Patthar Due To Him

Hema Malini was proposed by Rajkumar for marriage, but the actress flatly refused to marry him.

Bollywood’s famous actress Hema Malini has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her films and her style. Although the love story of Hema Malini and Dharmendra is quite famous, but apart from them, many artists were crazy about Dream Girl. Those artists include names from Sanjeev Kumar to Rajkumar. Rajkumar gave Hema Malini the character in ‘Lal Patthar’, as well as he was also a fan of the actress. But when he proposed Dream Girl for marriage, he flatly refused.

Actor Rajkumar was a die-heart fan of Hema Malini. Earlier, actress Vyjyanthimala was being cast in her film ‘Lal Patthar’, but the actor suggested Hema Malini’s name to the film’s director FC Mehra in her place. Although initially Hema Malini refused to work in ‘Lal Patthar’.

But Hema Malini agreed on the persuasion of Raj Kapoor. While working in ‘Lal Patthar’, Rajkumar was giving his heart to Hema Malini. On the other hand, Hema Malini also liked Rajkumar’s style and style. After the release of the film ‘Lal Patthar’, Rajkumar proposed Hema Malini for marriage.

But Hema Malini turned down the actor’s proposal, as she wanted to remain only as his fan. Not only this, even after the proposal, she considered Rajkumar as her favorite actor. But Rajkumar’s heart was broken by this thing of the actress. Let us tell you that apart from Hema Malini, Rajkumar had also given heart to actress Meena Kumari during the shooting of the film ‘Pakija’.

Actors had given heart to Meena Kumari too: It is also said about Rajkumar that during the shooting of ‘Pakeezah’ he used to forget his dialogues after seeing Meena Kumari. But due to the actress being married, he could not express his love to her. Later Rajkumar married Anglo-Indian Jennifer, who was named Gayatri in Badal. The two met on the flight.