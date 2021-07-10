Hema Malini rejects Sanjeev Kumar’s marriage proposal

New Delhi. Veteran Bollywood actor Sanjeev Kumar is known for his brilliant performances. Sanjeev Kumar played the role of Thakur in the superhit film Sholay. who became immortal forever. Sanjeev Kumar was also known for his simplicity and interesting comedy on the big screen. At the same time, everyone also knew that Sanjeev Kumar loved the beautiful actress Hema Malini very much and wanted to marry her. The actor also proposed Hema Malini for marriage. Know what happened next.

Sanjeev Kumar was giving heart to Hema Malini in the very first meeting

The film Sita-Gita is the only film on which Sanjeev Kumar and Hema Malini met for the first time. Sanjeev Kumar was giving his heart on seeing Hema Malini on the set of this film. Sanjeev Kumar started loving Hema so much that he even wanted to marry her.

Sanjeev Kumar also went to Hema Malini’s parents regarding marriage. It is said that when Hema’s parents came to know that they want to marry their daughter. So he flatly refused the relationship.

Hema Malini’s parents rejected marriage proposal

According to the news, it is said that when Sanjeev Kumar went to Hema Malini’s house with a marriage proposal. Then her mother told Sanjeev Kumar that she would get her daughter married to a boy from her own community. He told that he has also kept looking for a boy for Hema. It is also said that Hema Malini also started loving Sanjeev Kumar.

Sanjeev Kumar decided not to get married

After Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini’s name started getting associated with veteran actor Dharmendra and this was the reason why Hema Malini also refused Sanjeev Kumar’s marriage proposal. Sanjeev Kumar broke down because of Hema Malini not getting married so much that he spent his whole life as a bachelor. It is said that Sanjeev Kumar had decided that he would never get married.

Sulakshana Pandit wanted to marry Sanjeev Kumar

The craze with which Sanjeev Kumar wanted Hema Malini. In the same way, Sulakshana Pandit also wanted him. Sulakshana Pandit wanted to settle down and settle down with Sanjeev Kumar, but after being deceived by Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar had decided that he would spend the rest of his life alone. The result of which was that even Sulakshana Pandit did not marry like Sanjeev Kumar for the rest of his life.

National Award for Best Actor

Let us tell you that in the year 1970, the actor’s film ‘Toy’ came. Which became a super hit and Sanjeev Kumar became a superstar overnight. Sanjeev Kumar was also given the National Award for Best Actor for his performance. Sanjeev Kumar died of a heart attack on 6 November 1985. It is said that he had a hole in his heart since childhood. Of course today Sanjeev Kumar is not in this world, but his work is still alive in the hearts of people.