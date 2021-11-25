Hema Malini Rekha Deepika Padukone Kim Sharma Bollywood Actress Cricketers Love Story Venkataraghavan Imran Khan Yuvraj Singh Respectively Ravi Shastri Amrita Singh Sara Ali Khan Mother Not Become Life partners

There has always been a close relationship in the world of Bollywood and cricket. Examples are Virat Kohli and actresses Anushka Sharma, Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge. But there were many stories in which cricketers and actresses could not become life partners.

There has always been a close relationship in the world of Bollywood and cricket. Examples are Virat Kohli and actresses Anushka Sharma, Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge. But there were many stories in which cricketers and actresses could not become life partners.

There has always been a close relationship between Bollywood and the world of cricket. Many pairs have been made from the world of film and sports, but the love of many couples has not been able to reach its destination. The names of Bollywood veteran actress Rekha and Hema Malini are also included in this list. At the same time, not only these two but there have been many other actresses who fell in love with cricketers but could not become life-partners.

In this list, not only the actresses of today but also the actresses of the old times, whose beauty has convinced Indian and foreign cricketers. In Modern Day, the closeness of the sports place and the cinema world has become a common thing. But even in the olden days, there have been many such stories whose stories are still written on the pages of history.

Let’s know one by one about such pairs of cricketers and actresses, whose love was discussed but love did not reach its destination.

Rekha – Imran Khan

It is a matter of the 1980s when the discussions about the love of Rekha, the captain of the Pakistan cricket team and one of Bollywood’s most beautiful actresses, started becoming famous in Mayanagari. Even the mother of the Bollywood actress started considering Emraan as the perfect partner for her daughter. But suddenly something happened that put an end to these reports.

According to Bollywood website koimoi.com, in an interview given to a newspaper at that time, Emraan had said, ‘I spent an unforgettable time with Rekha, but now I have to come out of this relationship. I do not intend to marry any film actress. Although Rekha never gave any statement on this relationship.

Hema Malini-S. Venkataraghavan

This is a matter of the 1980s when the discussions about the beauty of Hema Malini were on the lips of every person in Mayanagari. One of his fans was famous Indian cricketer S. Venkataraghavan was also there. He had publicly expressed his love. But there was no talk from Hema’s side.

This was because at that time Hema Malini’s heart was beating for Dharmendra, the He-Man of Bollywood. Both had tied the knot in 1980. Before marrying Hema Malini, Dharmendra was married to Prakash Kaur, with whom he has two sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. This was the reason why Venkataraghavan’s one-sided love remained incomplete.

Neena Gupta-Vivian Richards

The news of the love of Caribbean legend Sir Vivian Richards and Bollywood actress Neena Gupta made a lot of headlines. Not only this, during the affair, both of them also became the parents of a girl child, but both could never become a life partner together. It is a matter of about 80s that the name of the daughter of both of them is Masaba.

This relationship did not last long and the two parted ways. Later Neena got married with chartered accountant Vivek Mehra. Masaba’s name came into the limelight when he supported the Supreme Court’s decision to ban firecrackers. She was trolled on this and was even called illegitimate, in response to which she said that she is a girl of Indo-Caribbean value and she is proud of it.

Sir Vivian Richards and actress Neena Gupta

Amrita Singh – Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri, with his excellent cricketing skills and great personality, was very popular among female fans. After having feelings for each other, both of them had confessed about their relationship in front of the camera. But this relationship did not work, in the year 1990, Ravi Shastri married Ritu Singh.

After this, Amrita Singh married actor Saif Ali Khan who was five years younger to her. Both have two children Ibrahim Khan and actress Sara Ali Khan. Sara’s name is one of the most talked about actresses of Bollywood these days.

Kim Sharma-Yuvraj Singh

The name of Yuvraj Singh, who is called Sixer King, has been associated with different beauties. It is said that Yuvraj had a long relationship with Kim Sharma. Although he never accepted this thing in front of everyone. There was also discussion that both can get married.

Suddenly after a few days the speculation stopped and Yuvraj Singh married Hazel Keech. Kim Sharma was spotted several times in the last few days in very close pictures with tennis star Leander Paes. Both were also seen on vacation in Goa.

Yuvraj Singh-Deepika Padukone

By the way, the name of Deepika Padukone has been associated with many people and it also includes the name of cricketer Yuvraj Singh. There were reports that Yuvraj is dating Deepika after her break-up with Kim Sharma, although Deepika later spoke of having a relationship with another Bollywood star. MS Dhoni’s name was also associated with Deepika.

Isha Sharvani – Zaheer Khan

It was that relationship whose breakup had shocked everyone. According to the reports, after dating each other for 8 years, both of them decided to separate. The two were often spotted together at parties and in cars. But after this Zaheer Khan married Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge.