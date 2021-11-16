Hema Malini revealed About Ex Boyfriend Sanjeev Kumar He wanted a housewife when This was Legend Sanjeev Kumar’s demand for marriage

At that time Hema Malini also agreed to marry Sanjeev Kumar. But then something happened after which Hema Malini’s mother Jaya Chakraborty refused to give Hema’s hand to Sanjeev Kumar.

There was a time when Sanjeev Kumar and Hema Malini started liking each other. The matter had reached the wedding. This also happened when Sanjeev Kumar had reached Hema Malini’s house with a relationship. According to reports, Hema Malini also agreed to marry Sanjeev Kumar at that time. But then something happened after which Hema Malini’s mother Jaya Chakraborty refused to give Hema’s hand to Sanjeev Kumar.

Actually Sanjeev Kumar’s family was looking for a daughter-in-law who could give her full attention in the household. In 1991, Hema Malini herself revealed about this in an interview given to Bhavna Saumya. Hema Malini had told that she was looking for a homely wife. Hema had also revealed that she used to look down on women in the acting profession.

Hema Malini had told- ‘Sanjeev Kumar wanted a woman living in a house. One who can sacrifice his career and who can do household chores. To serve the parents and support them. Hema had said – where she had mesmerized the audience with her performance and work and was applauded. There he used to have male dominated thinking. (In order to break the relationship with Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini’s mother had developed closeness with Dharmendra, the maneuver was reversed!)

Hema had further said that- ‘But before telling them anything, it is also important to know which era we are talking about. Such was the time. In the olden days, it was common practice to humiliate women who were a part of showbiz.

Hema had further said- ‘This was one of the biggest reasons that he did not get married. A “good woman” and a “good wife” was called a woman who chose family between herself and her career. A good housewife who has helped her husband to reach the pinnacle of success. Who rubs oil on her mother-in-law’s hair.

Hema had further said- ‘But now the time has changed and women have now risen above this old thinking. The truth is that an ‘ideal woman’ or an ‘ideal man’ is a myth and perhaps this is the reason why Sanjeev Kumar could not settle down in his lifetime. Sanjeev was looking for a perfect woman – who clearly didn’t exist.’