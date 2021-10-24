Hema Malini Revealed Dharmendra Wont See Esha Deol Films As He Gets Emotional While Watching It

Hema Malini had told in her interview that Dharmendra does not watch Esha Deol’s films, because he gets emotional and starts crying.

Bollywood’s famous actress Esha Deol made her debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Koi Mere Dil Se Pooche’. After this Esha Deol was seen in many films. While her mother Hema Malini was in support of Esha Deol’s decision from the beginning, her father Dharmendra did not support Esha Deol’s decision initially. Although he later agreed. But after his daughter’s entry into films, Dharmendra used to shy away from watching daughter’s films. Not only this, he also used to get emotional seeing his dance performance.

This thing related to Dharmendra was revealed by Hema Malini herself in the show ‘Jina Isi Ka Naam Hai’. Actually, Esha Deol was asked in the show whether your father ever saw your films. Responding to him, Esha Deol had said, “He had seen the promos of my films and in that too he considered me as a child. He said that I look like a doll.”

Esha Deol was asked if your father has ever seen your entire film? In response to this, the actress said, “I haven’t asked yet, maybe she has seen it.” On the other hand, Hema Malini responded by saying, “The real problem is that he will not watch films because he gets very emotional. They start crying even after seeing the dance we do.

Hema Malini further said about Dharmendra, “He gets very emotional and I don’t think he will even be able to watch films.” Let us tell you that in one of her interviews, Hema Malini had told that Dharmendra was also against Isha and Aahana learning dance. However, on the persuasion of the actress, he agreed.

While talking about the father, Esha Deol said, “He did not want me to enter films. His views were a bit old and conservative. They felt that girls should live in a safe world away from all these. Because he knew how the film industry worked.”