Hema Malini Revealed Feroz Khan Once Call Her Baby Actress And Her Mother Jaya Chakravarti Shocked On It

Hema Malini had told in one of her interviews that Firoz Khan had called her ‘Baby’, which she and her mother were stunned to hear.

Bollywood’s famous actress Hema Malini has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her films and her style. He has worked with many stars like Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan and Raj Kapoor. Hema Malini also worked with actor Feroz Khan through the film ‘Dharmatma’. He had to go to Afghanistan for this film. Talking about the film, Firoz Khan had called ‘Dream Girl’ a baby, due to which she was stunned. Hema Malini’s mother herself was also completely surprised by this.

This thing related to Firoz Khan was revealed by Hema Malini herself in an interview given to IANS. Hema Malini shared an anecdote related to Firoz Khan and said, “When I agreed to ‘Dharmatma’, he had already made it clear that I would be in the first half of the film. He said, ‘You can’t say no to it baby.

Hema Malini shares her reaction to Feroz Khan’s word ‘baby’ saying, “It was a new experience for me. More than me, my mother was surprised. Everyone calls me ‘G’ and it’s nice to hear it when someone calls me like that. Though no one ever dared to do this, I wish they did.”

Talking about Firoz Khan, Hema Malini further said, “He wanted me to be as free as today’s heroines, but it was not possible for me to do so. We shot ‘Dharmatma’ in Afghanistan. I don’t think any film was shot there before. It was very cold in Kabul and we had to stay in tents at that time.”

Talking about the shooting of ‘Dharmatma’, Hema Malini said, “We used to sit together in the evening and prepare for the next day’s shooting. Many a times, Firoz Khan himself used to persuade me to sit with the film unit in the evening, not only with me, but also with my mother. I now wish I had done more films with him.”