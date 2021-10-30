Hema Malini Revealed Raj Kapoor Predicted About Her After Seeing Her Screen Test It Gets True After

Hema Malini had told in ‘Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai’ that Raj Kapoor had said one thing after watching her screen test, which later turned out to be true too.

Bollywood’s famous actress Hema Malini has left no stone unturned to win the hearts of people not only with her acting but also with her dance. Hema Malini made her debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Sapno Ka Saudagar’ and after this film she was also given the name of Dream Girl. Hema Malini’s screen test for the film was taken by Raj Kapoor and on seeing her, the showman also made a prediction, which later turned out to be true.

This thing related to Raj Kapoor was revealed by Hema Malini herself in the show ‘Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai’. Talking about Raj Kapoor, Hema Malini had said, “He saw me and called me to RK Studios the very next day. There she wore the costume of Padmini ji in ‘Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai’. My character in ‘Sapno Ka Saudagar’ was a gypsy girl, so she made me wear a similar ghagra choli.”

Talking about this, Hema Malini further said, “He wanted to take my test, but I said that I do not know anything about acting. So you have to tell me what to do. He told me that whatever I show you, you just have to copy them. He told me the dialogues and I copied them.”

Hema Malini told that Raj Kapoor saw her entire test through the camera. The actress had said about this, “I will always remember that day, because when the screen test was taken, there were many special friends of Raj Sahab including Asif Sahab. I was nervous, but Raj Sahab said, “Look at this girl and one day she is going to go to great heights.”

Let us tell you that before ‘Sapno Ka Saudagar’, Hema Malini auditioned for ‘Vennira Adai’, but the director rejected the actress after two days of shooting and said, “You are skinny, You can’t be an actress.” In one of her interviews, Hema Malini had told that after this incident she also went into depression.