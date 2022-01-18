Hema Malini Revealed She Was Confused To Cast Shah Rukh Khan After Seeing His Height Dharmendra Helped Her

Hema Malini needed to solid Shahrukh Khan in ‘Dil Aashna Hai’. However she was shocked to see his top.

Bollywood’s well-known actor Shahrukh Khan has made an amazing id in Hindi cinema along with his movies. He’s also called the ‘King of Romance’ and ‘King Khan’. Shahrukh Khan made his Bollywood debut with the movie ‘Deewana’, however his first movie was ‘Dil Aashna Hai’. This movie was directed by Bollywood’s Dream Woman i.e. Hema Malini. After seeing Shahrukh Khan within the serial ‘Fauji’, he made up his thoughts to solid the actor. However when he noticed the peak of Shahrukh Khan, his thoughts began altering.

This factor associated to Shahrukh Khan was revealed by Hema Malini herself in an interview given to Rediff.com. Really, Hema Malini was requested whether or not she had solid Shahrukh Khan in ‘Dil Aashna Hai’ considering that. Responding to this, he had mentioned, “Throughout that point, Shahrukh did just one serial, which is called ‘Fauji’.”

Speaking about Shahrukh Khan, Hema Malini additional mentioned, “I favored Shahrukh lots. He was very completely different from the remainder. However once I met him, I met a boy of quick stature. I questioned what ought to I do now. In such a state of affairs, Dharam ji defined to me and mentioned that nobody will find out about Shahrukh Khan’s top.

Hema Malini additional praised Shah Rukh Khan and mentioned, “However he’s stunning, clever and has a wise face. He additionally did performing very effectively. A scene within the movie was written by Dharam ji himself. Allow us to let you know that Hema Malini had informed in her auto biography ‘Past the Dreamgirl’ that she had additionally proven the photograph of Shahrukh Khan to her Guru Maa.

Hema Malini had informed that upon seeing the image of Shahrukh Khan, her guru mom had mentioned that this boy would go a great distance. The actress additional mentioned about this, “Guru Maa’s phrases proved to be true, as a result of after signing ‘Dil Aashna Hai’, Shah Rukh additionally acquired an opportunity to signal many different movies.”