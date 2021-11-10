Hema Malini Reveals Why Sanjeev Kumar Could Not Get Married Said He Always Wants Sacrificing Woman

Hema Malini told in the interview that why Sanjeev Kumar could not settle down for the rest of his life. The actress said that she wanted a sacrificing wife.

Bollywood’s famous actor Sanjeev Kumar has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. Sanjeev Kumar also worked with Hema Malini in several of his films, including ‘Sita Aur Geeta’, ‘Hawa Ke Saath Saath’ and ‘Sholay’. While working together, Sanjeev Kumar was giving heart to actress Hema Malini. Not only this, he along with his mother also went to the house of the actress to ask for her hand. But even after all this, Hema Malini and Sanjeev Kumar could not tie the knot.

According to the recently released biography of Sanjeev Kumar, the actor’s mother also liked Hema Malini a lot. But his family did not want him to work in Bollywood after marriage. At the same time, Hema Malini’s mother Jaya Chakraborty also did not like this idea at all. At the same time, Hema Malini told in an interview given to Bhavna Somaaya in 1991 that Sanjeev Kumar wanted a sacrificing wife.

Talking about Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini had said, “He wanted a sacrificing wife, which could not be there. He wanted a wife who would take care of his aging mother, support her, while he himself used to win the hearts of the audience with his performance. But before judging her, we should think about the era where a woman who chose showbiz was always misunderstood.”

Hema Malini, while expressing the reason for not marrying Sanjeev Kumar, had further said, “A ‘good woman’ and ‘good wife’ was always said to the one who chooses family before herself and her own career, helps her husband. Do it, apply oil to mother-in-law’s hair, give good values ​​to daughters and help son to do homework. But now times have changed.”

Hema Malini further said in this regard in the interview, “Women are free from such burdens. The truth is that the ‘ideal woman’ or the ‘ideal man’ is a myth and perhaps this is the reason why Sanjeev Kumar could never settle down. The perfectionist in her was always on the lookout for the ideal woman.”