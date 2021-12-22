Hema Malini said, Yogi Adityanath to contest from Mathura, know what is the political mathematics

Let us tell you that while the BJP is patting its back for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, since the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, its eyes are now on Mathura.

Political agitation has increased regarding the UP assembly elections to be held in 2022. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is claiming about the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath Dham that it will return again in the coming elections. At the same time, the issue of Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura is also seen to be gaining momentum very fast.

Let us tell you that Mathura MP and film actress Hema Malini expressed her intention during an event in Madhya Pradesh and said, “I want Yogi Adityanath to contest from our Mathura.” Mathura MP also said that construction of grand temple is going on in Ayodhya and Kashi, so now a grand temple of Lord Krishna should also be built in Mathura. Let us tell you that the assembly elections of UP are very near. In such a situation, the political mercury of temple construction in Mathura has started rising.

Hema Malini in Indore said, “It is a matter of good fortune for me that I have got a chance to work with Yogi ji, but if he contests from our Mathura, it will be even better. After Kashi and Ayodhya, we want a grand Shri Krishna temple to be built in Mathura too. At the same time, CM Yogi has also made it clear that whatever the party’s decision will be, he will enter the field accordingly.

Election preparation with the help of Mathura: It is worth noting that ever since the fragrance of UP elections has intensified, BJP leaders are seen very active regarding Mathura. A few days ago, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya wrote in a tweet that the construction of a grand temple in Ayodhya, Kashi is going on, now Mathura is ready. The opposition retaliated on Keshav Prasad Maurya’s tweet that the BJP wanted to spoil the communal harmony, after which the security system was increased in Mathura.

At the same time, there was speculation about Chief Minister Yogi that he would contest from Ayodhya, but after Hema Malini’s statement, it is possible that the axis of BJP’s politics can become Mathura this time. Yogi had also started his election campaign from Mathura itself, due to which speculation has intensified that Yogi’s UP summer will proceed from Mathura itself.

Let us tell you that in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is keeping Ayodhya, Kashi and Muthra on priority to make a comeback. While the BJP is patting its back on the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the BJP is now eyeing Mathura after the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham.