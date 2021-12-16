Hema Malini Sanjeev Kumar Breakup Due to Rajesh Khanna Kaka Intentionally Did Something Which Creates Differencec Between Them

Even after knowing the differences between Hema Malini and Sanjeev Kumar, Rajesh Khanna did something that led to the breakup.

Bollywood’s famous actress Hema Malini and actor Sanjeev Kumar have made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with their films and their style. Hema Malini and Sanjeev Kumar were seen together in many films like ‘Trishul’, ‘Kunwara Baap’ and ‘Dhoop Chhaon’. Apart from their film career, both were also in a lot of discussion about their affair. Sanjeev Kumar also went to Hema Malini’s house to ask for her hand. But there was a rift between them because of an actor. This rift had increased so much that both of them even had a breakup.

This actor was none other than Rajesh Khanna, the ‘first superstar’ of Bollywood. According to Sanjeev Kumar’s autobiography, Rajesh Khanna knew that there were differences between him and Hema Malini. Even after this, he did that work, due to which there was a lot of misunderstanding between the two and they even broke up.

According to the biography, INT held the premiere show of a Hollywood film at Sterling Cinema, where they called both Rajesh Khanna and Sanjeev Kumar. INT’s producer Bacchu Sampat had asked Rajesh Khanna to come along with Sharmila Tagore, while Sanjeev Kumar had asked Hema Malini to come along. Rajesh Khanna knew that Sanjeev Kumar was coming for the premiere, but the actor had no information about it.

Sanjeev Kumar reached the premiere early. After some time, Rajesh Khanna came there. But Rajesh Khanna had held Hema Malini’s hand at that time and was entering with her. Sanjeev Kumar suffered a lot due to this, on the other hand ‘Dream Girl’ was also surprised to see the actor there. Seeing both of them together, Sanjeev Kumar got off the stage and sat in the audience away from them.

Hema Malini and Sanjeev Kumar did not even talk to each other during the show. The friends of the actor himself also tried to convince him that Rajesh Khanna did those things intentionally and ‘Dream Girl’ was not at fault in this. But the actor had taken these things to heart, so he did not even listen to Hema Malini’s words.