Hema Malini Sanjeev Kumar Breakup Jaya Chakravarthi Put Condition Before Actor As He Went To Asks Dream Girl Hand For Marriage

Sanjeev Kumar along with his mother went to her house to ask for Hema Malini’s hand. But the mother of the actress had put a condition, due to which there was a rift in their relationship.

Bollywood’s famous actress Hema Malini has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her films and her style. Hema Malini has also been the highest paid actress of her time. Bollywood’s ‘Dream Girl’ married actor Dharmendra in the year 1980. But before that she had also been in discussion with Bollywood actor Sanjeev Kumar regarding the affair. Not only this, Sanjeev Kumar went to Madras with his mother to ask for Hema Malini’s hand. But his mother had put such a condition that there was a rift in their relationship.

This thing related to Hema Malini and Sanjeev Kumar was disclosed by Rediff.com in one of its reports. According to him, Sanjeev Kumar’s mother Shantaben had reached Hema Malini’s house with a lot of sweet boxes. At the same time, the mother of the actress was also very happy to meet her. But Hema Malini’s career was hindering her marriage.

Hema Malini’s mother had put a condition in front of Sanjeev Kumar’s mother regarding marriage. He had said, “It is a matter of great pleasure for me that you are ready to accept my daughter Hema as your daughter-in-law. But my one condition is that she will continue with her career even after marriage.”

But Shantaben and Sanjeev Kumar were already sure that they would not allow Hema Malini to work in films after marriage. The actor’s sister Gayatri Patel had said about this, “Hema herself had promised Sanjeev that she would complete the rest of her assignments after marriage and say goodbye to the film world.”

On the other hand, Hema Malini also felt that she would convince Sanjeev Kumar. But it was becoming more difficult for the actor to understand the actress. Hema Malini also talked to Sanjeev Kumar about this, but he was not ready to compromise on it. Apart from this, let us tell you that Rajesh Khanna was the real reason behind the breakup of Sanjeev Kumar and Hema Malini.