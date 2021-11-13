Hema Malini Sanjeev Kumar Love Story Actor Left Film For Dream Girl And Used To Avoid Her On Sholay Set

On hearing Hema Malini’s name, Sanjeev Kumar refused to do the film ‘Shaan’. He used to stay away from the actress even on the sets of ‘Sholay’.

Bollywood’s famous actor Sanjeev Kumar has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. Apart from his acting, Sanjeev Kumar has also been in discussion many times about his affair with the actress. From Nutan to Hema Malini and Sulakshana Pandit, Sanjeev Kumar’s names were associated with many actresses. Sanjeev Kumar even proposed to actress Hema Malini for marriage. But after the breakup, there was such a distance between the two that after hearing Hema Malini’s name, Sanjeev Kumar refused to do the film.

This thing related to Hema Malini and Sanjeev Kumar was revealed by actor Hanif Zaveri, who wrote their autobiography, in an interview to Pinkvilla. Hanif Zaveri had told that Sanjeev Kumar and Hema Malini used to live far away from each other even during the shooting of ‘Sholay’ and also lived in different hotels.

While narrating an anecdote related to Hema Malini and Sanjeev Kumar, Hanif Zaveri had said, “During the shooting of Sholay, Sanjeev Kumar and Hema Malini lived in different hotels. They were not seen together in a single frame. These things were also seen during the shooting of ‘Trishul’. Sanjeev Kumar was supposed to play Shakal in the film ‘Shaan’.

Talking about this, Hanif Zaveri further said, “But as soon as Sanjeev Kumar came to know that ‘Shaan’ also stars Hema Malini, he left the film. Not only this, Hema also left the film later and Bindiya Goswami acted as an actress in it. Please tell that Sanjeev Kumar did not want to work in ‘Sholay’ because of Hema Malini, but he agreed on the persuasion of the filmmaker.

However, Sanjeev Kumar had also put a condition to work in ‘Sholay’. Sanjeev Kumar told Ramesh Sippy that he does not want to be seen with Hema Malini in any scene of ‘Sholay’. His condition was also accepted, so he was not seen in a single scene with Dream Girl.