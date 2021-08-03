Hema Malini says about dharmendra first wife prakash kaur

New Delhi. Whether an actor or an actress in Bollywood, when working during the shooting, no one knows with whom to fall in the illusion of love. Whether it is about the actors of the 70s to the 80s, or the actors of today’s time. In the matter of love, their stories are heard every day. Bollywood’s famous superstar Dharmendra, who fell in love with such love, had married Hema Malini for the second time even after being married, before that he was married to Prakash Kaur. Dharmendra married her when she was only 19 years old. This marriage was done by the family members of their own free will. After marriage, Dharmendra became the father of four children – Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta and Ajita.

After living a very happy life, such a turn came that this family stood on the verge of disintegration. Hema’s entry was made in Dharmendra’s life. Dharmendra also agreed to leave the second wife to get Hema, but when the first wife Prakash refused to divorce him, Dharmendra changed his religion to marry Hema. And after adopting Islam and married Hema.

After marriage, Dharmendra fulfilled the responsibilities of both the families very well. This was disclosed by Hema Malini herself in ‘Beyond the Dream Girl’, in which she told that I am very happy with what Dharmendra ji has done for me and my daughters. Like other fathers, he fulfilled the duty of being his father.

Hema has also revealed in the book that after marrying Dharmendra, she never met Prakash Kaur, nor saw her power. The biggest reason behind this was that she did not want to disturb Prakash in any way, so it was better to never meet her. Let us tell you that Hema had met Prakash many times before marriage.