Hema Malini Shocked After Hearing Raj Kapoor Offer Of Satyam Shivam Sundaram Actress Ran Away From His Set

Hema Malini was so shocked after hearing Raj Kapoor’s offer for a film that she left the set and ran away.

Bollywood’s famous actor Raj Kapoor has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. Actress Hema Malini also made her debut in Hindi cinema with Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor’s film ‘Sapno Ka Saudagar’. However, his film could not make much of a splash on the screen. After ‘Sapno Ka Saudagar’, Raj Kapoor also offered Hema Malini the film ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’. The actress was also very excited about this film, but on the set she had seen something that made her hands and feet swell.

According to media reports, Rajesh Khanna and Hema Malini’s name first came to Raj Kapoor’s mind for ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’. Raj Kapoor gave this offer to both the actors and the artist himself also agreed for it. In such a situation, Raj Kapoor called Hema Malini to RK Studio for a screen test.

In ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’, Hema Malini was to play the character of ‘Roopa’, which was quite bold for those times. In such a situation, when Raj Kapoor told Hema Malini about the style, costume and character of the character, Hema Malini’s hands and feet started to swell. She was completely stunned about the character.

Hema Malini went to the dressing room with the costume, but she secretly escaped from there. Actually, she could not directly refuse Raj Kapoor for the film. Raj Kapoor, on the other hand, was waiting for the actress, but when she did not return after some time, the ‘show man’ understood that Hema Malini did not want to play this character.

Hema Malini had said in an interview about this, “He knew my image. Even after this, he offered me that role. He expected me to say yes to him. Shashi and my pair also looked good on screen, but I could not do the film. Zeenat played her role well in the film.”