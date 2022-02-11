Hema Malini still has a regret about Lata Mangeshkar, told the whole story

The whole country is in mourning due to the death of Lata Mangeshkar. He sang songs for many Bollywood actresses. Hema Malini is also one of them. Hema Malini became very emotional after hearing the news of Lata Mangeshkar’s death.

The entire nation is in mourning due to the demise of late singer Lata Mangeshkar. He sang songs for many Bollywood actresses. Hema Malini is also one of them. Hema Malini became very emotional after hearing the news of Lata Mangeshkar’s death. Lata Mangeshkar lent her voice to Hema Malini’s hit films. The songs sung by him became super hit. Out of which the song “Naam Gum Jayega” from the film Kinaar is also one.

Hema Malini believes that it is a matter of luck for her. But despite having many hit songs with Lata Mangeshkar, Hema has one big regret. In a recent interview, Hema Malini recalled her character in the film Mirabai. She told that she wanted Lata Mangeshkar to be her voice. But he had refused. This role was a dream role for him, which came true in the 1979 film.

Let us tell you that Hema Malini is a great devotee of Krishna. She wanted Lata Mangeshkar to sing a song for Meera. Hema Malini also called Lata Mangeshkar to persuade her. But even after this, she did not agree to the song. It is also said that Hema Malini had decided to leave the film after Lata Mangeshkar refused.

According to a news published in the Free Press Journal, Lata Mangeshkar herself had given the reason for not singing a song for Hema in an interview. She had told, “I had already sung Meera Bhajan for my brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar’s album Chala Wahi Desh. In such a situation, I had decided that now I will not sing them again for anyone else.

Let us tell you that at the age of 92, Lata Mangeshkar died on 6 February. He was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after the corona infection was confirmed. After 29 days of treatment, he breathed his last on 6 February.