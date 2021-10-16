Hema Malini was tagged as ‘Raj Kapoor Dream Girl’ after her first release, Know the inside story

When the poster of Hema Malini’s debut film was being designed, it was producer Ananthaswamy who gave the idea to launch Hema as Raj Kapoor’s dream girl.

Hema Malini debuted in Hindi cinema with the film, ‘Sapno Ke Saudagar’ opposite Raj Kapoor and became everyone’s dream girl. Hema Malini was promoted as ‘Raj Kapoor’s dream girl’ during this film. In Hema Malini’s biography, ‘Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl’, Ram Kamal Mukherjee narrates an incident after which Hema Malini was named Dream Girl. It was told in the book that during the first film that Hema Malini made with Raj Kapoor, she was named Dream Girl.

Actually Hema Malini was about to make her debut with CV Sridhar’s Tamil film but due to some reasons things did not work out. In those days V Ananthaswamy was making a film about showman Raj Kapoor. When he saw Hema Malini, she liked him opposite Raj Kapoor. Hema Malini had said about her casting, ‘They wanted to cast a South Indian girl who dances well and matches the status of Vyjanthimala.’

When Hema Malini said yes to the film with Raj Kapoor, she was only 16 years old. She was from South India, so there was a lot of difficulty in getting her Hindi accent right. From her outfit to the accent, everything was groomed. Hema Malini was given voice training by Laxmi Sharma, the famous anchor of All India Radio.

Producer Ananthaswamy proved to be a godfather to Hema Malini and he named the actress as Dream Girl. When the poster of the film was being designed, it was Ananthaswamy who gave the idea to launch Hema Malini as ‘Raj Kapoor’s dream girl’.

Hema Malini has told in her biography, ‘When the film was released, people and the press started calling me a dream girl. I saw how this name attracted people. People often ask me, did I do anything special to become a dream girl? But I didn’t really do anything. I got this tag as a surprise. Yes, I did one thing like this… I never did such roles and films which would disappoint my fans and family.

Hema Malini has told in her biography that now if someone calls her a dream girl, then she is ashamed. She has said, ‘But now if someone calls me a dream girl, I am ashamed. I am no longer a girl.