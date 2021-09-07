Hemang Jani: Stock Tips: Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) have not yet participated in the stock market rally.

Highlights The frequency of movement of people across the country, including rural India, has increased.

Hemang Jani believes that the country’s rural economy is in a improving mood.

Areas related to the rural economy can record a boom.

Rural Theme Play: Morgan Stanley’s report says rural India is recording a recovery and its pace could surprise people. In addition, Ola CEO Bhavish has tweeted that the number of people moving in Ola is increasing.

A report by CLSA last week said that the frequency of movement of people across the country, including rural India, has increased. If you want to bet on the recovery of rural India’s economy and make money from it, you can follow the advice of BP Hemang Jani, Senior Group, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (Mofsl). Hemang Jani believes that the country’s rural economy is in a improving mood.

NBFCs are beginning to show strength

Jani says non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) operating in rural areas have not yet joined the stock market boom. NBFC shares have not seen any significant movement in the last 12 months. This is because of problems with their NPA. In addition, the truth is that so far their business has not seen growth.

Growth in companies related to rural areas

Now the rural economy is recovering and vehicle fares have gone up in the last three to four months. From this it is understood that the sector related to the rural economy can record a boom. If we look at the recent statistics of companies like Mahindra Finance, the efficiency of collection has increased. This is happening after a long time. This trend is likely to continue in the next few quarters.

Which area to look for?

Hemang Jani says people need to pay attention to companies that can make them better in the short term. If we talk about NBFCs, you can make a profit by investing in shares of companies like Chola, Muthoot Finance.

