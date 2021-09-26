Hemant Soren Cabinet decision: Hemant Soren government took these big decisions Ranchi I will become flyover and transport city

The Jharkhand cabinet has approved the construction of a flyover in Ranchi at a cost of Rs 224 crore. At the same time, a transport city will be built on 49.15 acres at Sukurhuttu in the capital at a cost of Rs 113 crore. A total of 17 proposals were approved in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday.After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel informed that Rs 224 crore has been sanctioned for the Kantatoli flyover. The flyover will run from Yogoda Satsang Ashram to Shanti Nagar in Kokra via Kantatoli Chowk. Its construction will be completed in 24 months. In addition, a proposal to set up a transport town at Sukarhuttu at a cost of Rs 113 crore was approved. The cabinet also approved a proposal to provide free electricity for five years for setting up captive energy and mega IT industries.

An additional 25 posts of motor vehicle inspectors will be created

The cabinet meeting approved a proposal to create 25 additional posts of motor vehicle inspectors. In another proposal, it was approved to transfer 58 acres of land to develop a residential settlement at Dumma in Deoghar.

Established Sub-Divisional Court at Saraikela

Approval was given to set up seven sub-divisional courts in Saraikela-Kharsawan district. Under this, seven courts will be set up.

Jharkhand will participate in Dubai’s World Expo 2020

Jharkhand will participate in the upcoming World Expo to be held in Dubai from September 30 to October 6. Thus, 17 proposals have been approved in the Jharkhand Cabinet meeting.