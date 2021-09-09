Hemant Soren Cabinet decision: Jharkhand cabinet’s big decision will be to recover tax from mineral washing vehicles

The Jharkhand cabinet has decided to levy toll tax on vehicles transporting minerals. This is expected to fetch the state around Rs 600-700 crore annually. Toll rates have also been fixed for this. The proposal was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday.After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel said 17 proposals were approved in the meeting. In this, Jharkhand Highway Tariff Rate Fixing and Collection Amendment Rules, 2021 were approved. Toll tax will be levied if there is any road in the mining area. There will be no separate block for this. Passenger vehicles and ordinary citizens’ vehicles will be exempted from the toll system.

E-FIR police stations will be set up in 22 districts

The proposal to set up e-FIR police stations in 22 districts of the state has been approved. He said that e-FIR police stations would be started in all the districts except Khunti and Ramgarh districts. Crime information and complaints can be lodged online at these police stations.

It has been decided to erect statues of Jharkhand’s great heroes Poto, Bhagirath Manjhi and Ganganarayan Manjhi at the Birsa Munda Museum, which is being constructed in the old jail complex in the capital Ranchi. Based on the nomination, this work has been entrusted to Messrs. Ramsutar Art.