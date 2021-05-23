Henry Cavill to lead Chad Stahelski's reboot of fantasy action-adventure film Highlander

British celebrity Henry Cavill is together with Highlander to the guidelines of his massive-finances delusion duties.

The actor, who performs Superman in DC movement footage, essays the titular persona in Netflix sequence The Witcher and a comfortable model of Sherlock Holmes in film franchise Enola Holmes, has been stable in a single amongst the lead roles in Lionsgate’s reboot of delusion spin-adventure film Highlander.

Per Time limit, John Wick director Chad Stahelski will seemingly be helming the film from a script by Kerry Williamson.

Neal H Moritz and Josh Davis are producing the problem.

Govt producers are Amanda Lewis, Patrick Wachsberger and Gregory Widen.

The 1986 genuine film featured actors Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery and Clancy Brown as immortal beings, searching down each different to become extra extremely top quality.

The film used to be adopted by 4 sequels and three television sequence.

Peter Davis, the genuine producer of the precept film, used to be moreover put to fabricate the brand new film sooner than his loss of life in February.

In an Instagram publish on Saturday, Cavill acknowledged he has repeatedly been a fan of the Highlander franchise and is contented on the chance to celebrity within the upcoming model.

(With inputs from Press Belief of India)