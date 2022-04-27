Hepatitis spike among kids linked to COVID lockdowns: UK docs



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Physicians have kept secret the source of the outbreak of a serious liver disease in children.

Now, UK health officials believe an increase in hepatitis cases among children could be linked to the COVID-19 lockdown. Doctors in the United Kingdom believe that children are being exposed to the disease because of poor immune systems that prevent them from getting sick during the lockdown.

Research is ongoing, but experts believe that hepatitis spike is associated with adenovirus, which is similar to the common cold.

“It’s actually been identified in about 74 cases that have been tested for,” said Philippa Easterbrook, a senior scientist at the WHO. “It is very unusual for an adenovirus to cause such serious symptoms.”

About 200 cases of mysterious liver disease in children: officials

Doctors say about 200 children in 12 countries have contracted acute hepatitis, which causes inflammation of the liver. Of them, 17 children have undergone liver transplant. At least one child has died.

K: 1 child has died due to mysterious liver disease

Health officials in Illinois say they are now investigating three cases of severe hepatitis in children in recent weeks. It follows a cluster of nine cases in Alabama and two more in North Carolina last month.

As more cases are found, the CDC has issued a nationwide warning to physicians to look for symptoms, urging physician professionals to keep a close eye on children with symptoms such as the common cold and flu. Doctors have advised parents to be careful not to panic.

“The main symptoms of hepatitis are severe abdominal pain, yellow eyes, yellow skin,” said Dr. Karen Acker, a pediatrician at New York-Presbyterian Komansky Children’s Hospital and a professor of Wail Colonel medicine. .

Doctors say they hope the number of cases will increase and remind the public that the best way to prevent illness is to wash your hands.