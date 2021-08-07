Herbert Schlosser, a Force Behind ‘S.N.L.’ and ‘Laugh-In,’ Dies at 95

Herbert Schlosser, a longtime NBC executive who left an indelible mark on the network negotiating Johnny Carson’s first contract to host “The Tonight Show,” putting “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In” on the air and overseeing the development of “Saturday Night Live,” died Friday at his Manhattan home. He was 95 years old.

His death was confirmed by his wife, Judith Schlosser.

Mr. Schlosser was president of NBC in 1974 when he faced a difficult late-night situation: Carson no longer wanted the network to broadcast covers of “Tonight” on weekends. But pleasing Carson, the network’s most important star, led to an inevitable question: What would NBC air at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night?

Mr. Schlosser wrote a memo in early 1975 which laid out the fundamentals of an original program that would be televised from NBC headquarters at Rockefeller Center; would be broadcast live, or at least recorded the same day, to keep it current; would be “young and bright”, with a “distinctive look, distinctive ensemble and distinctive sound”; “Seek to develop new television personalities”; and would have a different host each week.