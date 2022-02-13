World

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman: the fight for NFL diversity and Bronx DA lays out her plan to curb tgun violence

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman: the fight for NFL diversity and Bronx DA lays out her plan to curb tgun violence
Here and Now with Sandra Bookman: the fight for NFL diversity and Bronx DA lays out her plan to curb tgun violence

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman: the fight for NFL diversity and Bronx DA lays out her plan to curb tgun violence

NEW YORK (WABC) — On this episode of Here and Now, the fight for diversity in the NFL and the lawsuit that raises questions about systemic racism.

The National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches weighs-in.

And a conversation with Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark about her plan to curb the uptick in gun violence in her borough and across the city.

We also take a look at this month’s line-up at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture and how the center is celebrating Black History Month.

And we’ll introduce you to the author of the adult picture book “The ABC’s of Paradise found”.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.

ABC 7 UNITE

See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite

RESOURCES

We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:

Ways to Help
Black Lives Matter
Black Voters Matter Fund
NAACP
National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform
No New Jails NYC
Voices of Community Activists & Leaders (VOCAL-NY)
Black LGBTQIA + Migrants Project

Teaching the Next Generation
Black Lives Matter at School
Creating Space To Talk About Racism At Your School

Teaching for Black Lives – Rethinking Schools

Black-Owned Bookstores in New York and New Jersey
Cafe con Libros (Brooklyn)
Grandma’s Place (Harlem)
Sister’s Uptown (Manhattan)
Source of Knowledge (Newark)
The Lit. Bar (Bronx)
The Little Boho Bookshop (Bayonne)

Books
Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
Raising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer Harvey
So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander
White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism

Podcasts

1619
Black Wall Street 1921
Jemele Hill is Unbothered
Still Processing:
Movies
American Son: Available on Netflix
If Beale Street Could Talk: Available on Hulu
Just Mercy: Available on Amazon Prime
Selma: Available on Amazon Prime
The Hate U Give: Available on Amazon Prime
When They See Us: Available on Netflix

Documentaries
13th: Available on Netflix
America Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National Geographic
Becoming: Available on Netflix
I am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube

