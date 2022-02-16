Here are 10 times legal gun owners recently thwarted crimes in life-threatening situations



Several violent crimes have been legalized in the last few months and years Guns Owners who take matters into their own hands when faced with life-threatening situations such as armed car jacking and mall shootings.

The Wisconsin Senate on Tuesday passed two bills in Government Tony Evers’ office that would make it easier for an individual to carry a firearm hidden in the state, such as allowing licensed individuals to keep a gun on school property as long as they keep it. Their vehicles.

According to figures from the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), an estimated 5.4 million Americans bought guns for the first time in 2021, and 8.4 million people in 2020, the latest concealed news comes just months after they bought their first firearm.

The man who stabbed Carrie Holder, who was hiding in Chicago, was shot, police say

Several examples in recent months have highlighted the legal use of guns by legal gun owners who have exercised their rights in times of impending danger.

In one of the most recent examples, a secret carry holder is inside Chicago A 19-year-old man was shot by a man armed with a knife, police said.

The man heard a commotion from his neighbour’s house shortly after 10:40 pm on Feb. 8 and called a woman and a 19-year-old man “who had a knife,” police said. The neighbor then left the house, but the man with the knife followed him, police said.

Chicago undercover-carrying holder, 69, could stop robbers with 1 shot in the knee, police say

A 19-year-old man armed with a knife approached a man carrying a licensed secret, police said. The neighbor then pulled out his weapon and shot the teenager.

CWB Chicago reported that police arrived and found the young man still walking with a knife in his hand. Officers used a teaser to subdue him, the outlet reported. He was expected to survive. Chicago police detectives say they are investigating the incident.

In another incident in Chicago in November, a woman with a secret carry permit fought with her gun against two armed car jackers who approached her while she was in her car outside a bank.

“Thank God I had a gun, or I’d probably die right now,” the woman said after the attackers failed.

And according to a report by the local authorized FOX 29, there were at least three incidents in January when legal gun owners in Philadelphia shot alleged carjackers.

In the most recent incident, on January 13, around 8 pm local time, two carjackers approached a 60-year-old driver while the man was getting out of his car. The suspects showed him a firearm in his head and instructed him to hand over his car keys, the report said. But instead, the driver also fired a gun and the parties exchanged fire.

In 2022, Philadelphia drivers have been shot 3 times separately by legally armed drivers.

One of the suspects was injured, and the pair fled after more than a dozen shots were fired between the two sides, Fox 29 reported. Police have arrested the suspect three blocks away, where they spotted an 18-year-old carjacker inside a stolen jeep with bloody wounds on his legs, police told the news station. The outlet described his injuries at the time as serious.

For hunting, Philadelphia Chief Inspector of Police Scott Small told reporters, “He was not injured, but he had gunshot wounds to his face … just an inch. He could have been shot and probably killed. So he is very lucky.”

In another incident in Philadelphia, a woman tried to shoot her ex-boyfriend in the face in November. Break Late at night at his house. The suspect was rushed to hospital.

A few weeks ago, the husband of a high-profile Illinois lawmaker used his legally owned gun while jacking a car on Broadview, local reports said.

On December 21, 2021, Illinois State Sen. Kimberly Lightford and her husband, Eric McKenny, saw three masked men steal her Mercedes-Benz SUV, the Chicago Tribune reported. McKinney and one of the suspects exchanged fire. No one was injured, police said.

Carrie Holder secretly drops gun and shoots car thief in Chicago after shooting in the street

Lightford later released a statement saying she was “grateful for my husband and I for being alive and physically unharmed.”

She told local news station ABC7: “There were a lot of shots fired. I think they were shooting my husband and me and fortunately my husband was hidden and he was able to save us.”

And in October, a guy inside Lancaster, Pennsylvania According to a report by police and WGAL, a gunman entered the mall during a fight.

According to authorities, a 16-year-old suspect started fighting with someone else when he started firing with a gun. The Lancaster Bureau of Police said armed eyewitnesses then “engaged in gunfights and fired shots, hitting one of the suspects.” The man remained at the scene until officers arrived.

The suspect and five others suffered minor or non-life-threatening injuries while fleeing the mall, police said.

An eyewitness to the shooting said he believed the armed pedestrian “helped a lot” and that he was “a hero.”

In February 2021, a 12-year-old couple in North Carolina was forced to shoot at a home intruder to protect his grandmother from armed robbers who shot her in the leg and demanded money, police said.

“[The intruder] He would just shoot his grandmother … he would shoot her too, he would shoot me too, he would kill us all, “said the boy’s great uncle Randolph Boone.

When the boy opened fire, the intruders fled on foot. One of the suspects was later found wounded in a gunfight at a corner. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Just last week in New Orleans, a mother and Air Force veteran pulled a gun on a man who tried to get into her car while she was sitting in gridlocked traffic with her 2-year-old son.

“You don’t have to navigate your own city like a battlefield. It’s non-American,” said Charis Taylor.

Taylor said he pulled out his gun while in the car and warned the man, “It’s locked and loaded.” The suspect fled and was not forced to drop his weapon.

TJ McDermott, co-owner of the Palladin Center, a training facility about 60 miles north of New York City in Hudson Valley, said first-time gun owners often blamed their newfound interest in firearms for the perceived need to protect themselves.

“At first it was epidemic, and then the riots and all the violent protests that went on. And even with all the changes in state law so far,” he told Gadget Clock Digital. “And now it’s the spike of crime. Crime really, really instills the fear of God in people, and they’re equipping themselves.”

McDermott noted that the use of firearms is only justified in certain situations.

“You need to know the law. You need to know when you will be able to deploy your gun. You can’t just pull out your gun because someone cut you off in traffic. It’s important for your personal well-being and the public.”

He added: “You are in danger.”

But McDermott and other experts emphasize that gun use without the necessary training can be dangerous for shooters and the general public.

McDermott added, “What I tell people is, you got your driving license, it doesn’t make you a race car driver.” “Just because you bought a gun doesn’t mean you know exactly what to do with it. So, training and practice are important.”

And gun safety and training group Safe USA quotes Jeff Cooper, the “shooting guru,” as saying that “owning a pistol is no more ready for gunfight than owning a car for Carnegie Hall.”

“Get a lesson,” McDermott said. “It’s that simple.”

Gadget Clock’ Stephen Soros, Tyler Olson, Emma Colton and Pillar Arias contributed to this report.