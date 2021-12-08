Here are five takeaways from the Biden-Putin call.

Russian President Biden and Russian President Vladimir V have called for an end to the growing military crisis on Ukraine’s border. Putin spoke for about two hours on Tuesday via video conference, where thousands of Russian troops called U.S. officials could be the preamble. To attack all round.

Min. The meeting was the biggest test of Biden’s foreign policy to date, with implications for Europe’s stability, the credibility of American threats, and the future of the country, which the United States has spent years defending against Putin. Aggression. There are five supports a day.

The future of Ukraine still remains.

The leaders’ video conference did not resolve the crisis on Ukraine’s border, and neither the Kremlin nor the White House made significant progress.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said after the meeting that Mr Biden had offered Mr Putin a choice between diplomatic measures and the serious economic and political consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine – but did not say. Did Mr. Putin make any commitments?