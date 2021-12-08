Here are five takeaways from the Biden-Putin call.
Russian President Biden and Russian President Vladimir V have called for an end to the growing military crisis on Ukraine’s border. Putin spoke for about two hours on Tuesday via video conference, where thousands of Russian troops called U.S. officials could be the preamble. To attack all round.
Min. The meeting was the biggest test of Biden’s foreign policy to date, with implications for Europe’s stability, the credibility of American threats, and the future of the country, which the United States has spent years defending against Putin. Aggression. There are five supports a day.
The future of Ukraine still remains.
The leaders’ video conference did not resolve the crisis on Ukraine’s border, and neither the Kremlin nor the White House made significant progress.
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said after the meeting that Mr Biden had offered Mr Putin a choice between diplomatic measures and the serious economic and political consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine – but did not say. Did Mr. Putin make any commitments?
Putin stands firm.
It is unclear whether Mr Biden’s threats will deter the Russian leader from invading Ukraine. But Mr Putin was not at peace. The Kremlin’s reading of the meeting states that Mr Putin blamed the West for the tensions, which he said were increasing military capabilities in Ukraine and its environs. And Mr Putin demanded legal guarantees that NATO would not extend eastward to Russia’s borders or deploy offensive weapons systems in Ukraine.
Although the Kremlin has said Mr Biden agrees to continue discussing Mr Putin’s demands, US officials have rejected Mr Putin’s analysis of the situation, saying they would never promise a possible NATO expansion.
Large energy pipelines from Russia to Germany are facing new risks.
There are differences between the Biden administration and Congress over the new pipeline between Russia and Germany, which critics say is an unacceptable political and economic boon for Moscow. It is now in danger.
Russian companies have spent years building Germany’s Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, a project that the Biden administration officially opposes, as it could deprive Ukraine of revenue from another pipeline passing through its territory, giving Mr Putin more benefits. Europe’s energy supply.
But to avoid a rift with the German government, Mr Biden has sought to derail congressional sanctions on Germany, a move that has angered many Republicans and some Democrats.
Witnessing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday, however, Victoria S. Nuland, a senior State Department official, told senators that if Mr. Putin invaded Ukraine, “we expect the pipeline to be suspended.” This suggests that private US diplomacy had won a commitment from Germany that would cause financial losses if the pipeline was delayed or canceled.
Biden needs his allies.
Mr. Shortly after his meeting with Putin, Biden spoke by phone with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom, whose support US officials say would be crucial in defeating the Russian leader. Mr Putin has sought to divide the United States and its allies, hoping to weaken the resistance to his actions and weaken the NATO and Trans-Atlantic alliance. “We have experts from the Treasury Department, the State Department and the National Security Council who are in daily contact with the main capitals and Brussels to discuss what punitive measures can be taken jointly against Russia,” Mr Sullivan said.
It is not personal.
There is little evidence of personal animosity between Mr Biden and Mr Putin. In a brief video clip of the beginning of the virtual meeting posted online by Russian state media, the two leaders were seen exchanging friendly greetings, with the US president, who is proud of his relationship with foreign leaders, smiling and moving his Russian counterparts. To him, “Nice to meet you again.”
Mr Sullivan told reporters: “There was a lot to give and take, fingers weren’t moving. “It was a real discussion,” he added.
The Kremlin has described the conversation as “honest and professional.” Mr Putin’s adviser, Yuri V. Ushakov later told reporters that Mr Biden had highlighted the shared sacrifices of the United States and the Soviet Union in World War II, and that the two leaders had occasional jokes and “exchanges.” Praise. “
