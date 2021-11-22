Here Are the Charges in the Arbery Murder Trial

The indictment, filed by a grand jury in Glen County, lists nine criminal charges each against the three defendants in Ahmed Arberry’s murder. For each count, they are charged individually and as “parties to the crime.”

Collectively, the charges provide a number of different ways in which defendants, Gregory McMillan, Travis McMillan, and William Bryan, could face up to life in prison if convicted. Everyone has pleaded not guilty.

The charges listed in the indictment are as follows:

1 count

Hateful murder

The definition of this crime in Georgian law knowingly causes the death of a person, without significant provocation, and “where all circumstances of murder indicate an abandoned and deadly heart.” It is a life sentence with or without the death penalty or parole.

Counts 2, 3, 4 and 5

Serious murder

This charge applies when a death is committed for another crime, “regardless of maliciousness” – in other words, whether the murder was intentional and unintentional.