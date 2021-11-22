Here Are the Charges in the Arbery Murder Trial
The indictment, filed by a grand jury in Glen County, lists nine criminal charges each against the three defendants in Ahmed Arberry’s murder. For each count, they are charged individually and as “parties to the crime.”
Collectively, the charges provide a number of different ways in which defendants, Gregory McMillan, Travis McMillan, and William Bryan, could face up to life in prison if convicted. Everyone has pleaded not guilty.
The charges listed in the indictment are as follows:
1 count
Hateful murder
The definition of this crime in Georgian law knowingly causes the death of a person, without significant provocation, and “where all circumstances of murder indicate an abandoned and deadly heart.” It is a life sentence with or without the death penalty or parole.
Counts 2, 3, 4 and 5
Serious murder
This charge applies when a death is committed for another crime, “regardless of maliciousness” – in other words, whether the murder was intentional and unintentional.
The other offenses in this case are recorded from 6 to 9 of the charge; A number of serious murders are linked to each. If the prosecution proves beyond reasonable doubt that the defendants committed one or more of those crimes and caused Mr. Arbury’s death in the process, grounds will be created to convict the offender of murder.
Similar to heinous murder, serious murder is punishable by death, or life imprisonment with or without parole.
6 counts
Intense assault
One way Georgia law defines this crime is assault using a deadly weapon. According to the count, the three are accused of attacking Mr Arberry with a 12-gauge shotgun. The sentence is one to 20 years in prison.
7 count
Intense assault
Another way Georgia law defines this crime is to “attack using any object, device or instrument that is used offensively against a person, causing serious bodily harm.” In this count, Shri. He is accused of using two pickup trucks to attack the arbor. The sentence is one to 20 years in prison.
8 counts
False imprisonment
This charge applies when a person without legal rights “arrests, detains or detains” another person “in violation of that person’s personal liberty”. In particular, defendants are accused of using their pickup trucks to chase, detain and detain Mr. Arberry “without legal authority”.
False imprisonment ranges from one to 10 years.
9 count
Criminal attempt to commit a crime
Georgia law defines criminal attempts as “any act that constitutes a significant step toward the commission of a crime for intent” – in this case, the number 8 false imprisonment. Defendant may be convicted of accomplishing or attempting to commit a specific offense. That, but not both.
Because false imprisonment is a crime, attempting it is also a crime, deserves half the maximum punishment for the crime attempted: in this case, one to five years imprisonment.
