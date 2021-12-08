Here Are the Charges That Kim Potter Faces
Hennepin County, Min. The criminal complaint filed by the plaintiffs here lists two criminal charges against the defendant, Kimberly Potter, a police officer, in connection with the shooting death of Donte Wright during a traffic stop at the Brooklyn Center in April. Both counts as criminal, but neither is charged with murder.
Ms Potter pleaded not guilty, and her lawyers are expected to argue that the shooting was a mistake and that she thought she was using her taser, not her pistol, when she pulled the trigger. Prosecutors did not suggest the shooting was intentional.
The two numbers are independent and not mutually exclusive; Ms. Potter could be found guilty or acquitted of one of the charges.
Minnesota law allows the jury to consider convicting a defendant in lieu of the charges listed in the complaint – for “inclusive offenses” – a lesser amount of the same offense, or another lesser offense proven during the trial.
Here are the charges:
COUNT I
First class homicide
One of the ways in which Minnesota law defines first-degree homicide is when someone dies while committing or attempting to commit a minor crime – a misdemeanor or felony – in such a way that it is conceivable that a reasonable person would die or be severely harmed.
In particular, the plaintiffs accused Ms. Potter of recklessly handling or using a gun to kill Mr. Wright.
First-degree homicide is a felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to 30,000. The standard sentence for a person without a criminal record like Ms. Potter would be about seven years.
COUNT II
Second class homicide
One way Minnesota law defines secondary homicide is the death of a person due to culpable negligence, creating an unrealistic risk, and the possibility of intentional death or serious bodily harm.
The plaintiffs allege Ms. Potter did so while using a gun.
Second-degree homicide is a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $ 20,000. The standard sentence for a person with no previous sentence will be about four years.
