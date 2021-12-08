Here Are the Charges That Kim Potter Faces

Hennepin County, Min. The criminal complaint filed by the plaintiffs here lists two criminal charges against the defendant, Kimberly Potter, a police officer, in connection with the shooting death of Donte Wright during a traffic stop at the Brooklyn Center in April. Both counts as criminal, but neither is charged with murder.

Ms Potter pleaded not guilty, and her lawyers are expected to argue that the shooting was a mistake and that she thought she was using her taser, not her pistol, when she pulled the trigger. Prosecutors did not suggest the shooting was intentional.

Kimberly Potter Credit … Hennepin County Sheriff, via the Associated Press

The two numbers are independent and not mutually exclusive; Ms. Potter could be found guilty or acquitted of one of the charges.