Here Are the Democrats Who May Run to Replace Cuomo

On Wednesday, a day after Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced his resignation, New York woke up to the prospect of a future without him for the first time in more than a decade. Across the state, Democrats have acted urgently to fill the void created by the absence of a man who has spent years seeking full control over their party.

At the State Capitol in Albany, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul held her first press conference as a pending governor, sending a message about the importance of maintaining continuity of government. Democrats buzzed in private conversations about who she might name to her squad, as she pledged a “renewal” in Mr Cuomo’s administration after his disgraced resignation.

Many people have expressed hope for a stronger working relationship between the executive and the legislature, after a period in which Mr. Cuomo – who has never shied away from using bullying as a tactic – often had toxic or non-existent relationships with state lawmakers and sought to rule on its own terms instead.

“This is a time of great opportunity for the executive and, frankly, the state government to reset,” said State Senator Shelley B. Mayer, a Democrat from Yonkers. “Culturally, it’s an opportunity to start from scratch.”