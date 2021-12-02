Here Are The Most Used Emojis of 2021

Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated in almost every aspect of modern life, from the clothes we wear to the food we eat. However, there is one thing that remains almost unchanged: the emoji we send.

According to the Unicode Consortium, the organization that maintains standards for digital text, nine of the 10 most used emojis since 2019 (the last time they released data) are also in the top 10 this year. The Red Heart Emoji ranked No. 2, and even though the members of Jane Z (with side parts and skinny jeans) thought it was nice, the Emoji of Tears ranked No. 1.

For those who create and practice emojis, the consistency of tears of joy, also known as laughing-crying emojis, is not surprising.

“It simply came to our notice then. If the emoji were purely a Gen Z thing, you wouldn’t find it so high quality, “said Alexander Robertson, Google’s emoji researcher. “Because of the huge number of people using emoji, even if one group feels somewhat lame, they need to have a really large group to affect this statistic.”