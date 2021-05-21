Here are the pregnancy app features I actually want



A terrific scholar as soon as famous that “there’s an app for that.” Pregnancy is not any exception. I use my telephone to handle nearly every little thing else in my life, so when I came upon I was pregnant, it was a pure subsequent step to go in search of an app to carry my hand by way of the expertise. I’ve been utilizing a few fashionable apps interchangeably — Ovia and What to Count on — and usually, they’re fairly good. However I have notes.

So with out additional ado, right here’s an inventory of calls for from me, a pregnant girl with no app growth expertise, to the pregnancy app creators of the world. It’s the impractical pregnancy monitoring app of my goals. And consider it or not, you should use these concepts at no cost in your subsequent replace. You’re welcome.

A nap alarm that sends a push notification to the different inhabitants of my home to not disturb me when I set it.

A shortcut to order a Popeyes rooster sandwich on DoorDash with precedence supply.

A hotline to name when I know I’m being unreasonably emotional however must cry about one thing trivial that occurred, like “The pharmacist was a bit brief with me,” or “I simply really want to eat a Frosty proper now and I’m miles away from the nearest Wendy’s.” My partner doesn’t want this sort of added stress in his life proper now, and I simply want a digital shoulder to cry on.

Fetal dimension comparisons to fast-food menu objects. Converse my language, please! I have no idea how massive a mille-feuille is (and I’ve even seen Bake Off!), however I know precisely how massive a McDonald’s rooster nugget is.

“You’re not consuming for 2!” The fuck I’m not

Zero mentions of wholesome snack recipes, extreme weight acquire warnings, or, god forbid, the phrase “You’re not consuming for 2!” The fuck I’m not. My physique is actually making a whole-ass human from scratch. Typically I’m simply exhausted, sick of consuming child carrots with hummus, and my soul wants the sort of soothing solely a bowl of peanut M&Ms can present.

Push notifications for helpful issues, like when I actually want to begin purchasing for a crib or a stroller. In reality, simply choose one for me and schedule a Goal pickup.

A “good vibes solely” group discussion board. I like with the ability to join with different pregnant individuals who are due round the similar time, however studying about issues in different folks’s pregnancies sends me right into a fear spiral that I simply don’t want proper now.

Day by day affirmations that I’m doing effective and no matter meals or beverage merchandise I’m anxious about placing in my physique might be effective.

Fellow armchair app builders: did I miss something? Let me know in the feedback — simply, you realize, good vibes solely.