here come crypto rules
making the case for stablecoins
Financial regulators are rushing to regulate stablecoins. These digital currencies, pegged to stable assets such as the dollar, are used in crypto trading, banking and decentralized finance to address the problem of price volatility affecting bitcoin and others. Stablecoins have become an important bridge between digital currencies and the traditional financial system.
But despite their name, stablecoins can be volatile. The urgency among regulators to rein in the industry has led to a flurry of lobbying for the crypto industry across Washington, Eric Lipton, Jenna Smielek and DealBook’s Efrat Livny report.
From boom to bank run? In their short history, lightly regulated stablecoin issuers have shown that they do not always have the cash reserves they claim to have. The company behind the most popular stablecoin, Tether, this year settled an investigation by New York’s attorney general, alleging it obscured what it held. Officials fear a digital age bank could run out if new rules are not put in place for the fast-growing stablecoin sector soon.
“Regulators really start to care more when the risk to society becomes greater,” Jeremy Allaire, CEO of Circle, a payments and digital currency company that helped create the fast-growing stablecoin USD Coin, partnered with crypto exchange Coinbase. Collectively, dollar-denominated stablecoins have grown from $30 billion in circulation in January to nearly $125 billion by mid-September.
Officials are taking their approach forward. Crypto businesses have held dozens of meetings with cabinet members, White House staff members, federal lawmakers and financial regulators in recent weeks, ahead of a Treasury Department report on stablecoins expected this fall. The industry argues that tighter regulations could drive innovation overseas, hinder financial inclusion, risk the primacy of the dollar and kill the promise of digital finance. And each company is pushing a approach on regulation that, if adopted, would keep them ahead of the competition.
“If we think about the 20th century, first you had major innovations like aviation or the automobile,” said Tomica Tillman, a one-time colleague of Joe Biden’s when Biden was a senator, but who is now at venture capital firm Andreessen. Work for Horowitz. It is a major crypto investor. “And then you have the investment in the regulatory framework that helps bring the benefits of those technologies to a larger number of people.”
In other crypto news, government agencies in China reiterated today that All cryptocurrency related activities are illegal In the country, vowing stern action. prices are falling.
What’s going on over here
A government cash crunch is weeks away. In a report today, the bipartisan policy center said the US government could run out of cash and start missing payments on things like Social Security checks from October 15, but not after November 4. The White House has begun to advise federal agencies to prepare for the first government shutdown since 2019.
CDC director says those working risky jobs can also get a coronavirus booster shot. Dr. Rochelle Valensky defied her agency’s advice by recommending an additional Pfizer vaccine dose for health care workers, teachers and others whose jobs put them at risk. The agency recommended the booster only for people over the age of 65 and those with underlying medical conditions.
New York City sets new rules for delivery workers. The law, the first of its kind, requires app-based delivery companies like Grubhub to disclose their tipping policies, gives delivery workers more control over where they work and allows restaurant owners to provide bathrooms for delivery workers. is required to be done.
The SEC flexes its muscles on market abuse. The commission last week charged 14 individuals with multimillion-dollar fraud in eight separate cases. Yesterday, a former Oppenheimer fund trader was charged with over 3,000 illegal trades in a “front running” scheme, earning a profit of $8.5 million.
Delta Air Lines has sought a national “no fly” list of undocumented passengers. The company said in a memo to other airlines that it has banned 1,600 people, and it has asked carriers to combine their internal lists. A congressional panel heard yesterday that the FAA has filed 4,284 “undocumented passenger reports” since January, of which nearly three-quarters relate to mask-wearing.
What’s happening in Evergrande?
Troubled Chinese property developer Evergrande yesterday left investors wondering about the fate of an $83 million interest payment on dollar-denominated bonds. A bondholder told the dealbook that he was not paid, but the contracts provide a 30-day grace period before default.
Shares of Evergrande are down more than 10 percent today, but they’re still at recent lows. Global markets are also giving back some, but not all, of their recent gains. How concerned should investors be about the potential collapse of Evergrande? Here’s a refresher on where we are and what could happen next.
How did Evergrande get so big? The company’s billionaire founder, Xu Jiayin, is affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party, most likely giving Evergrande more confidence to lend money to creditors as the country’s epic wealth boom looms. Eventually, though, Evergrande accumulated more debt — some $300 billion — than it could pay back. Now, Chinese regulators are cracking down on developers’ aggressive borrowing habits as China’s property market cools.
business and economy
Could its troubles hurt the Chinese economy? A messy restructuring or default can affect the trust, drag down property prices and damage home assets. It could also make it harder for other Chinese companies to finance their businesses with foreign investment. Avoiding that fate and withholding repercussions could directly or indirectly force China to overtake Evergrande.
How exposed are international investors? UBS CEO Ralph Hammer said Evergrande’s trouble “wasn’t keeping me awake at night.” (UBS is an Evergrande bondholder, but the bank’s direct exposure is “immaterial,” Hammer said.) HSBC CEO Noel Quinn, who is also an Evergrande bondholder, said the situation was “concerned” but the bank had not changed its position. . The outlook for commercial real estate in China. On Wednesday, the Fed chairman, Jay Powell, described Evergrande’s troubles as “special for China.”
“The name of the game for these old guys is to pretend they’re like him.”
– Two leading candidates to become Germany’s next chancellor, Armin Lachette and Olaf Scholz, the Times’s Christopher Schuetz has put himself to voters before Sunday’s election. Angela Merkel is stepping down after 16 years, and a lot is at stake for the next leader of Europe’s largest economy. Listen to “The Daily” For more on Germany after Merkel, and Here’s what else you need to know about Vote.
A push to keep annual meetings virtual
Last year, nearly 2,000 public companies in the US held their annual shareholders’ meetings, according to Broadridge Financial Solutions. It was up from around 300 in 2019. Now, a group of shareholder activists is pushing companies to keep those meetings virtual, or add a remote option permanently. They are having some success.
This week, the SEC ruled that two companies, Brinker International and Campbell Soup, had to allow a shareholder vote on whether the remote option for meetings would continue. The companies had asked the SEC to allow the proposals to be taken out at their upcoming meetings. Following the decision, Brinker decided to open his meeting to remote attendees. Campbell will vote on the matter at its next meeting.
Shareholder meetings have traditionally been held in person.. Companies generally prefer that format because it limits attendees — and with it the questions board members can face. Shareholder advocates have long said that virtual meetings create a playground for smaller investors who may not have the resources to attend meetings.
Virtual meetings “radically change the scope of shareholder engagement and outreach,” Humane Society shareholder advocate and senior director Matthew Prescott told DealBook. His group sponsored proposals for virtual meetings at Brinker and Campbell.
Shareholders have long had the ability to vote remotely before a meeting. A study from this year found that held meetings did not tend to generate more shareholder engagement than in-person meetings. “These shareholder proposals will not find any meaningful support,” said Douglas Chia, corporate governance expert and study author.
Weekend Reading: Maximum Flexibility
The pandemic hasn’t changed everything about the way we live and work, but it has changed a lot. And there’s more change to come, argues former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb in his new book, “Uncontrollable Spread.” DealBook spoke to Dr. Gottlieb, a Pfizer board member, about doing business in the new world that COVID is building. The interview has been edited and condensed.
Dealbook: What does the past pandemic tell us about the future after it?
Dr. Gottlieb: The 1918 flu pandemic was a turning point in history. Clearly, this pandemic has changed the course of history. In terms of culture and society, it is too early to say what the implications will be. But COVID has exposed vulnerabilities in many aspects of society – essential workers, low-income people, older populations and minorities. We will be forced to change.
How will the workplace change?
The workplace needs to be made impervious to viral threats. There is no clear line demarcating the stages, but at some point, COVID will become a persistent threat like the flu. We need to think about de-densifying space, better airflow, changing traffic and requiring businesses to voluntarily vaccinate.
What about conferences?
Events would have to be taken outside and held in specific seasons. Conferences may be more bespoke, and there will be hybrid approaches, both live and virtual.
How will our thinking change in the big picture?
We have to systematically look at the entire system of our government and business, the way we operate in the world, how we assess risks globally and create a new framework based on the need for preparedness. We have to think about maximum resilience versus maximum efficiency, with public health as a priority – an economic and national security issue.
read speed
deal
-
Barry Diller’s IAC is reportedly in talks to buy magazine publisher Meredith for $2.5 billion. (WSJ)
-
Daimler is teaming up with Stelantis to manufacture battery cells at new Gigafactories in France and Germany. (FT)
-
Vitalize is the latest venture fund to launch an angel investment program for unaccredited investors. (Twitter)
-
European grocery delivery start-up Gorilla raised funds at a valuation of $3 billion. (Information)
Policy
-
New federal flood insurance rules that reflect the real risks of climate change will raise premiums for waterfront homes. (NYT)
-
EQT, the largest listed private equity firm in Europe, is being investigated for market abuse in Sweden. (bloomberg)
-
The FEC dismissed complaints of election interference by Representative Matt Gaetz and former President Donald Trump against Twitter and Snapchat. (insider)
the best of the rest
-
One economist argues that the wealth gap between black and white Americans is so great that only reparations can fix it. (NYT)
-
“When you tell ‘app not to track,’ some iPhone apps keep snooping anyway.” (vapo)
-
A memoir of a well-connected businessman in China gives a rare insight into the interplay between wealth and power in the country. (NYT)
-
Pop star Rihanna became a fashion mogul when she became a billionaire. (NYT)
We need your feedback! Please email your thoughts and suggestions to [email protected]
#crypto #rules
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.