here come crypto rules

making the case for stablecoins

Financial regulators are rushing to regulate stablecoins. These digital currencies, pegged to stable assets such as the dollar, are used in crypto trading, banking and decentralized finance to address the problem of price volatility affecting bitcoin and others. Stablecoins have become an important bridge between digital currencies and the traditional financial system.

But despite their name, stablecoins can be volatile. The urgency among regulators to rein in the industry has led to a flurry of lobbying for the crypto industry across Washington, Eric Lipton, Jenna Smielek and DealBook’s Efrat Livny report.

From boom to bank run? In their short history, lightly regulated stablecoin issuers have shown that they do not always have the cash reserves they claim to have. The company behind the most popular stablecoin, Tether, this year settled an investigation by New York’s attorney general, alleging it obscured what it held. Officials fear a digital age bank could run out if new rules are not put in place for the fast-growing stablecoin sector soon.

“Regulators really start to care more when the risk to society becomes greater,” Jeremy Allaire, CEO of Circle, a payments and digital currency company that helped create the fast-growing stablecoin USD Coin, partnered with crypto exchange Coinbase. Collectively, dollar-denominated stablecoins have grown from $30 billion in circulation in January to nearly $125 billion by mid-September.