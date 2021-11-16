Here is how Nushrat Bharucha prepared for Choorii film, She will play as Pregnant lady! Nushrat Bharucha had prepared like this 25 days before the shooting to get into the character of ‘Chori’!

Entertainment

18 seconds ago
Nushrat Bharucha is all set to take the audience on a thrilling journey with ‘Chhori’. The teaser of the film was released recently where we got to see her in a completely new avatar playing the role of a pregnant woman. Nusrat started wearing a pregnant body suit long before the shooting of the film. Nusrat, who will be seen as a mother in the horror film ‘Chhori’, had decided to wear a pregnant body suit 25 days before she started shooting for the film.

The actress decided to get into the character of a pregnant woman and give her best on the sets. Sharing her thoughts on her decision, Nusrat said, “Since I am not going to get pregnant so soon in real life, I made her a bodysuit so that I can feel what women giving birth go through.

I wore it 20-25 days before the shooting of the film started and I did all my work honestly to eat, sleep, go to the bathroom, move around and understand the restrictions that come with it. I had to involve myself completely to be able to self-learn everything related to pregnancy and then bring them on set with a more realistic aspect that the masses could connect with.

Although it was not a prop for me, but a part of me, I got so used to it that when the shoot started, I felt more comfortable in a body suit relaxing between rehearsals.” Modern Aspects of Pregnancy But sharing her thoughts, Nushrat also said, “Since we have moved to a very realistic cinema, we don’t need to spoon-feed the audience everything.

It has to be subtle and subliminal enough to convince the audience on a level that you are pregnant without actually telling them through traditional actions. It is a bit difficult to adjust with a body suit while sleeping or going to the bathroom or doing mid-squats,

But most importantly, every woman’s pregnancy is different and sometimes it is difficult to carry it with you. Fans are extremely excited to see Nusrat as Sakshi and her journey from the city to a deserted village where she experiences paranormal things.

Nushrat has shown her versatility with this never-before-seen avatar that will surely keep the audience glued to their seats. Directed by Vishal Furia and produced by T-Series, Crypt TV and Abudantia Entertainment, Chhori is set to stream on Prime Video on 26 November 2021 in 240 countries and territories across the world.

Here is how Nushrat Bharucha prepared for Choorii film, She will play as Pregnant lady!

Story first published: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 14:46 [IST]

