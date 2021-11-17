Here is How the Rittenhouse Jury Will Deliberate

For two weeks after witnesses described the deadly chaos in the city in August 2020, Judge Kenosha, of Kyle Rittenhaus’s murder case, sat quietly in the courtroom, Ken.

Outside of the courtroom, which side the commentators in the political spectrum weighed on seemed to make a more compelling case. But the only vote counted in the end is that of 12 Kenosha County residents who entered the deliberation room to discuss the evidence of the closely watched test.

The 12 were asked to consider only the information presented in court – and Mr. Ignore the constant news coverage and political commentary about Rittenhouse’s actions and affiliations, some of which the judges blocked from discussing in the courtroom.

The Wisconsin Jury Handbook states, “You should not rely on any private source of information, even if it is assumed that you will use your own experience, knowledge and general knowledge to reach your conclusions.”