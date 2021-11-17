Here is How the Rittenhouse Jury Will Deliberate
For two weeks after witnesses described the deadly chaos in the city in August 2020, Judge Kenosha, of Kyle Rittenhaus’s murder case, sat quietly in the courtroom, Ken.
Outside of the courtroom, which side the commentators in the political spectrum weighed on seemed to make a more compelling case. But the only vote counted in the end is that of 12 Kenosha County residents who entered the deliberation room to discuss the evidence of the closely watched test.
The 12 were asked to consider only the information presented in court – and Mr. Ignore the constant news coverage and political commentary about Rittenhouse’s actions and affiliations, some of which the judges blocked from discussing in the courtroom.
The Wisconsin Jury Handbook states, “You should not rely on any private source of information, even if it is assumed that you will use your own experience, knowledge and general knowledge to reach your conclusions.”
Discussions in the jury room are limited to everyone except the jury itself. Once they entered the room, the magistrates would have chosen a foreman or forewoman to lead the discussion, who should be “sensible and organized,” state guidelines say.
Magistrates can take as much or as little time as they need to reach a decision. On Tuesday, the first day of the debate, he asked for a copy of the first part of the jury’s instructions, which dealt with self-defense, and then asked for the rest of the instructions.
Decisions on any count must be unanimous – all 12 judges must agree. They are advised to listen to the dissenting arguments in the deliberation room and be prepared to change their mind if they find the argument agreeable. Before the deliberations began, the judge told the jury that he had the option to consider a lower fee on each count.
If the judges are unable to reach an agreement to convict or acquit in a particular case, the jury is said to be hanged and the judges may declare misconduct. In that case, the prosecution would have to decide whether to drop the charges or pursue a second trial.
#Rittenhouse #Jury #Deliberate
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.