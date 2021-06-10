Here is When Class 12th Exams Will be Held





Assam board class 12 examination 2021: The Assam Greater Secondary Training Council (AHSEC) class 12 closing examinations will be held in July-August, learn a letter from the state board on Wednesday. The Class 12th exams have been initially scheduled to be held on Could 12 however received indefinitely postponed because of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The letter by AHSEC Controller of Examinations Pankaj Borthakur requested all of the in-charges of examination centres throughout the state to scout for extra venues to take care of COVID-19 protocols whereas holding the exams. Additionally Learn – West Bengal Class 11 Examination Information: College students to be PROMOTED to Class 12 by July 15 Amid Cancellation of Exams | LATEST UPDATE

“It is to your sort data that Assam Greater Secondary Training Council is going to conduct Greater Secondary Remaining Examinations, 21 within the month of July/August 2021,” he mentioned.

Training Minister Ranoj Pegu had on Tuesday had introduced that the category 10 and 12 examinations below the state boards will happen and the Training Division will quickly deliver out an SOP in session with the Well being Division for holding the exams in coming months.

The choice got here after an in depth dialogue with a number of pupil organisations on holding class 10 and 12 examinations within the backdrop of the cancellation of the examinations by central boards like CBSE in view of the pandemic.

“Thanks all for worthwhile inputs on HSLC and HS Examination. We’re privy to all facets together with NEET and JEE, 2021. Resolution will be taken quickly considering all related points,” he had tweeted after the assembly.

The Excessive Faculty Leaving Certificates examinations (HSLC) for sophistication 10 below the Board of Secondary Training, Assam (SEBA) have been scheduled to start from Could 11 this 12 months, however have been postponed as a result of COVID-19.

(With company inputs)