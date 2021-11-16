Entertainment

Here is why Abhishek Bachchan out from the Bunty aur Babli 2? Saif Ali Khan replaces him! Abhishek Bachchan out of Bunty Aur Babli 2 due to rift with Aditya Chopra?

There is a buzz about superstar Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji’s film Bunty Aur Babli 2 and the trailer of the film has been released and exploded. Everyone knows that in Bunty Aur Babli, the real Bunty is Abhishek Bachchan and he had a big blast in the year 2005 with Rani Mukerji. But people are asking what has happened that replacing Abhishek Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan is seen in this film.

If the news is to be believed then this has happened because all is not going well between Yash Raj Films owner Aditya Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan. It is believed that there was some rift between Aditya Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan during Dhoom 3.

However, no one knows what is the truth behind it. But it is being told that this is the reason behind the breakup of this superhit couple. Apart from Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari are going to be seen in this film.

The story of the film has changed a bit as Sharvari and Siddhant are seen stealing as Bunty and Babli in this film. Both of them steal in the name of real Bunty and Babli in the film.

This is the reason why both of them have to get into the field. It is going to be a lot of fun to see Saif Ali Khan in such a character. Fans are now wondering whether Abhishek Bachchan will play the role of a policeman in that film if Dhoom 4 comes.

Here is why Abhishek Bachchan out from the Bunty aur Babli 2? Saif Ali Khan replaces him! Read the details which is viral now.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 11:13 [IST]

