Here is why Baahubali 2 trending after RRR Trailer release? It’s all about views! Why Baahubali 2 trended after RRR trailer release?

News oi-Salman Khan

It is famous about SS Rajamouli that his films work whenever they come and people like it. At present, Rajamouli is very busy with his upcoming film RRR. But at the moment Bahubali 2 is trending on social media, not RRR. Yes, Baahubali 2 is also SS Rajamouli’s film which had a big bang when it released. Recently the powerful trailer of RRR has been released but it has not been able to break the record of Bahubali 2.

Suniel Shetty wants to see Ahan Shetty in the remake of ‘Gopi Kishan’, expressed his wish!

Actually we are talking about the trailer and the total views in 24 hours. The trailer of RRR got 20.4 million views in 24 hours but Baahubali 2 got 21.81 million views in 24 hours.

These views are being told in view of the Telugu language. Both the films are Telugu and both are directed by SS Rajamouli. The hashtag Bahubali 2 is trending on social media regarding this.

People say that Prabhas’s flame is still intact. Fans are constantly posting, a user says that it has been 5 years but the trailer of Bahubali 2 is still unbeatable.

Prabhas’s fans are constantly sharing pictures and memes in their own way on social media. Talking about RRR, NTR and Ramcharan are going to be seen in the lead role. Apart from this, Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt have cameo in the film. It can be said that he has small roles but is going to be strong.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also When Salim Khan Stopped Javed Akhtar And Told Him I Can Look After Myself As As He Started Walking With Him To Car Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Here is why Baahubali 2 trending after RRR Trailer release? It’s all about views! Fans reacted on social media.

Story first published: Friday, December 10, 2021, 14:04 [IST]