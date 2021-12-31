Here the honorarium of these employees has been doubled, also announced to give additional amount for two years Announcement

7th Pay Commission: The Chief Minister further said that the state has achieved great success within the last four and a half years in order to provide the best health facilities to the people sitting at the last rung of the society.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a program here on Friday, asked the State Government to increase the honorarium of seven and a half hundred rupees per month to ASHA workers to 1500 rupees and from April 2020 to March 2022 an additional amount of five hundred rupees per month. declare.

Chief Minister Yogi launched 80 thousand mobile phone distribution campaign at the convention of ASHA workers at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here on Friday and lauded their work during the pandemic, saying that the state government has decided that from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2022. Till date, the government will provide an additional amount of five hundred rupees per month to Asha and Asha Sangini, who are doing better work for the prevention of Kovid-19.

He said, “Asha workers used to get honorarium of two thousand rupees from the central government and seven and a half hundred rupees from the state government and a total of 5300 rupees including various incentives, but now in view of your works, the state government has increased the honorarium to seven and a half hundred. It has been decided to increase from Rs. 1500 to Rs.

CM Yogi said, “Your role as a health worker and corona warrior in the management of corona virus has been very commendable.” He said that more than one lakh 56 thousand in rural areas of the state and more than sixty thousand in urban areas. Hope sisters. Yogi said that Asha sisters are strongly associated with every campaign from vaccination of children. Asha sisters have played an important role in the control of corona virus from anti-covid-19 vaccination.

He said that Uttar Pradesh was always infamous for maternal mortality rate, infant mortality rate or all diseases, but recently in the annual report of the Government of India for 2019-20, Uttar Pradesh has been ranked this ranking with better performance in 19 big states of the country. Got first place in. Yogi claimed that there has been a significant improvement in maternal mortality rate and infant mortality rate in the state as compared to 2015-16.