Here’s a Look at the Biggest Olympics Upsets So Far

There are favorites and there are underdogs. And the favorites usually win, of course.

But with more than 300 gold medals to be awarded at these Olympics, the laws of chance say that sometimes the favorites will stumble. It’s already arrived. The Russian ice hockey team in 1980. Wrestler Aleksandr Karelin in 2000. The US softball team in 2008.

From the early days of the Tokyo Olympics, a few big names are joining the list.

United States Women’s Gymnastics Team

After Simone Biles abruptly retired from tag team competition on Tuesday night, the United States took the silver in an event they had long dominated and were favorites to win. Russia won gold and Great Britain won bronze.

Naomi Osaka

Osaka became the face of the Games when she lit the cauldron during the opening ceremony. A gold medal in tennis seems to have been the logical end of its history. Still, Osaka lost to world-ranked 42nd ranked player Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic on Tuesday in a third round loss, 6-1, 6-4. It took less than an hour.

Ashleigh Barty

World number 1 Australian tennis player Barty was eliminated in the first round after losing in straight sets to Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo, 6-4, 6-3.