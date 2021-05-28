Here’s a step-by-step guide to take away, deactivate and reactivate your Snapchat account



Snapchat is undoubtedly one of the crucial used social media functions by millennials. It is a platform the place customers can share snaps with buddies utilizing numerous filters. Although its reputation has come down through the years, having fewer customers than Instagram and Fb, Snapchat continues to be being utilized by many to click on footage, document movies with catchy filters and preserve a ‘streak’ with buddies.

However in case you’re not utilizing your Snapchat account and in search of straightforward steps to delete and deactivate it, we have got you coated. On this article, we are going to offer you a step-by-step guide to delete, deactivate and how to hold your knowledge saved on the Snapchat platform, protected.

How to delete and deactivate the Snapchat account

Step 1: Go to the Snapchat net browser

Step 2: Log in to your account.

Step 3: Click on on ‘Delete my Account’ on the Handle My Account web page

Step 4: Affirm your choice by re-entering your username and password

Step 5: Click on on Proceed

Step 6: You possibly can test the standing of your account by making an attempt to log in once more.

Now, if you’d like to delete and deactivate your account completely, chorus from logging into the app for 30 days after you deactivate it. You possibly can solely delete your account by the Snapchat net browser. Earlier than you delete your Snapchat account completely, be sure you obtain a copy of your Snapchat knowledge.

Steps to obtain Snapchat knowledge earlier than deleting the account

Each Snapchat person should word that earlier than deleting the app, it is essential to obtain the information or else you’ll lose it. So as to retrieve all the information obtainable on Snapchat, observe these straightforward steps:

Step 1: Go to your Snapchat account on the net browser.

Step 2: Log in with your username and password.

Step 3: Now, go to the My Knowledge part on the Handle my Account web page.

Step 4: Click on on Submit request on the backside of the web page.

Step 5: Within the subsequent step, Snapchat will ship you an e mail to your registered account.

Step 6: Click on on the hyperlink to obtain Snapchat knowledge.

Step 7: All the information will likely be saved on your machine, in a zip file format.

What might be downloaded from a Snapchat account?

Not simply pictures and movies, however Snapchat permits its customers to obtain numerous knowledge from the app. Issues that may be downloaded from Snapchat are login historical past and account data, person profile particulars, snap and chat historical past, reminiscences, Bitmoji and many extra.

You can even obtain the acquisition and store historical past, Snapchat assist historical past and places from the app, earlier than deleting it.

How to reactivate a Snapchat account

Snapchat doesn’t delete the account immediately. It provides a window for 30 days earlier than it completely deletes your account. If in case you have a change of coronary heart and determine to come again to this social media platform with all your knowledge and earlier particulars, listed here are some steps you may observe.

-So as to reactivate your Snapchat account, all you may have to do is log in to your account inside 30 days of deletion. This may be sure that your account is activated once more with all the information being restored.

-The person wants to log in utilizing the present password. You can’t change/reset your password after the deactivation of the account. It would take round 24 hours to reactivate the account and restore the information after sending the request.

-Nobody can reactivate their accounts after the timeframe of 30 days.

