Here’s an incredibly brief first tease of The Witcher season 2 on Netflix



Geralt of Rivia is coming again, and you may get the first have a look at The Witcher’s second season within the incredibly brief clip under. It’s targeted primarily on Ciri, although it seems there are some secrets and techniques hidden within the teaser. Chances are you’ll need to watch it a couple of occasions to catch all the things.

Misplaced within the woods no extra. Meet Ciri in (*2*) Season 2. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/zIweEHxtYw — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

Primarily based on the novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, the first season of The Witcher proved to be one of Netflix’s largest hits when it launched on the finish of 2019. (It additionally helped reinvigorate the Witcher online game and spawned a viral track.) Since then, the streaming service has gone about increasing the fantasy universe. Along with a second season of the principle present, there’s additionally a live-action spinoff set 1,200 years earlier than Geralt’s time, together with an upcoming anime known as Nightmare of the Wolf.

Filming of season 2 wrapped up in April. The information was introduced as half of the first week-long Netflix Geeked occasion. Extra data on the present is coming July ninth at an occasion known as Witchercon, helmed by each Netflix and developer CD Projekt Crimson.