Here’s How Companies Are Responding to the Rise in Virus Cases

Companies are rushing to review their coronavirus precautions, with some vaccines being mandatory and pushing back targets for when employees should return to the office, as cases increase in the United States, fueled by the Delta variant and a pace of slower vaccination.

Lyft said on Wednesday it would not require employees to return to the office until February, while Twitter said it would close its newly reopened offices in San Francisco and New York and postpone other reopening plans indefinitely.

Their actions follow announcements by authorities in California and New York that they will need hundreds of thousands of officials to get vaccinated or have weekly tests. And President Biden is expected to announce that all federal civilian workers must be vaccinated or undergo regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and restrictions on most travel.