Here’s How Companies Are Responding to the Rise in Virus Cases
Companies are rushing to review their coronavirus precautions, with some vaccines being mandatory and pushing back targets for when employees should return to the office, as cases increase in the United States, fueled by the Delta variant and a pace of slower vaccination.
Lyft said on Wednesday it would not require employees to return to the office until February, while Twitter said it would close its newly reopened offices in San Francisco and New York and postpone other reopening plans indefinitely.
Their actions follow announcements by authorities in California and New York that they will need hundreds of thousands of officials to get vaccinated or have weekly tests. And President Biden is expected to announce that all federal civilian workers must be vaccinated or undergo regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and restrictions on most travel.
Apple will begin requiring employees and customers to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status in more than half of its stores in the United States, it said on Wednesday, a further sign that purchases in the country could soon look like the first days of the pandemic.
Google will require employees returning to company offices to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. He also said he would push his official return to power date back to mid-October from September. Google has more than 144,000 employees worldwide.
Netflix will demand that the actors of all of its American productions be vaccinated, as well as anyone else who shows up on set. It is the first studio to establish such a policy.
Facebook will require employees who work on its U.S. campuses to be vaccinated, depending on local conditions and regulations. Facebook, which has around 60,000 workers, said in June it would allow all full-time employees to continue working from home when possible.
The Durst organization, one of New York City’s largest private real estate developers, is demanding that all its employees in non-union positions be vaccinated by September 6 or face dismissal. Durst has approximately 350 non-union employees and approximately 700 unionized workers.
The Walt Disney Company said on Wednesday it will require cast members and guests over the age of 2 wear face coverings in all indoor locations at its Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, effective July 30. .
