Here’s How Companies Are Responding to the Rise in Virus Cases

Companies are re-examining coronavirus precautions as cases increase in the United States, fueled by the Delta variant.

Lyft said on Wednesday it would not require employees to return to the office until February, while Twitter said it would close its newly reopened offices in San Francisco and New York and postpone other reopening plans indefinitely.

Their actions follow announcements by authorities in California and New York that they will need hundreds of thousands of officials to get vaccinated or have weekly tests. And President Biden is expected to announce that all federal civilian workers must be vaccinated or undergo regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and restrictions on most travel.