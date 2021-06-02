Here’s How Leaders Reacted to This Big Development





CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Cancelled: Quickly after the Central authorities determined to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams, a lot of political leaders took to Twitter to specific their satisfaction with the federal government and stated that the transfer from the Centre will present college students a giant aid. Ranging from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Nationwide Convention chief Omar Abdullah expressed their opinion on the microblogging website over the cancellation of CBSE board exams.

Whereas cancelling the CBSER Class 12 board exams, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that that the choice has been taken within the curiosity of scholars and the nervousness among the many college students, mother and father and lecturers should be put to an finish.

The choice was taken at a high-level assembly chaired by Modi wherein it was determined that the CBSE will take steps to compile the outcomes of Class XII college students as per a well-defined goal standards in a time-bound method.

PM Modi additional asserted that each one stakeholders want to present sensitivity for the scholars in addition to their mother and father and lecturers. Within the evaluation assembly, officers gave an in depth presentation on the broad and in depth session held to this point and views obtained from all stakeholders, together with by the state governments.

Here’s who stated what on CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 cancellation:

Arvind Kejriwal: “I’m glad twelfth exams have been cancelled. All of us have been very frightened concerning the well being of our kids. A giant aid.”

Omar Abdullah: “Good. The uncertainty was actually powerful for the scholars. Hopefully, the federal government will transfer rapidly to make clear how the children shall be assessed. A whole lot of school admissions rely solely on this one outcome.”

Congress: “We’re glad Modi govt lastly heeded to the calls for of the Indian folks, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and the Congress celebration, to prioritise the protection and well being of our college students.”

Manish Sisodia: “This choice is in favour of scholars and lecturers. Earlier we’ve got demanded the identical. College students must be calculated on their earlier performances.”

Ramesh Pokhriyal: “To make sure security and safety of scholars, lecturers & mother and father and to put an finish to nervousness within the minds of sophistication XII college students, in a gathering chaired by PM Narendra Modi, it was determined to subject CBSE outcomes based mostly on well-defined standards. I want all the scholars the easiest of their careers. I would really like to reiterate security and profession of scholars as of paramount significance for Modi authorities.”

Dharmendra Pradhan: “After session with ministers, states and college students, PM Modi as we speak introduced to cancel Class 12 CBSE Board Exams with a view to safeguarding the well being and way forward for the youth. It’s a superb choice and an enormous step for the brand new technology.”

Prakash Javadekar: “Thanks to PM Modi for placing an finish to the nervousness amongst college students, mother and father and lecturers and cancelling CBSE Class 12 Board Exams this 12 months. This displays the sensitivity of Prime Minister who has taken this choice for the well being and security of our kids.”

The CBSE had on April 14 introduced the cancellation of Class 10 exams and postponement of Class 12 exams in view of the surge in coronavirus circumstances.