Here’s How Much Microsoft’s Pro Surface Vision Really Costs

Microsoft is listening. The Surface Duo 2 ditches the last-gen specs of its predecessor, the Surface Laptop Studio does away with the Surface Book’s gimmicky detachable screen, and the Surface Pro 8 might be what we’ve been waiting for, with an upgraded keyboard, stylus , with higher-refresh-rate screens and Thunderbolt ports (finally!) but there’s one place Microsoft is stubbornly pushing ahead: paying significantly more than the sticker price you quoted to use these computers as advertised — because they have Neither of them include a stylus or keyboard.

While Microsoft touts the $1,099-and-up Surface Pro 8 as “a powerful laptop with the flexibility of a tablet,” it’s not a laptop at all when you take it out of the box. It’s a touchscreen tablet, nothing more, unless you add a keyboard or stylus Microsoft will happily sell you for $130 and up. Microsoft demoed Surface Pro 8 in just 11 seconds out of its 49-minute event Without A peripheral for which you have to pay extra. (Two of those seconds were repeated from the first half of the presentation, and six of them were part of a montage that also included a Surface with a keyboard and styli.)

The Least Expensive Surface Pro 8 I’d Consider Starting at $1,680

In fact, you can shell out an extra $129.99 for the stylus, $179.99 for Microsoft’s new keyboard with stylus slot, $279.99 if you want both (there’s a $30 discount), $199.99 if you want the keyboard to come with a fingerprint reader, or your keyboard. , a total of $329.98 for the stylus and fingerprint. So for Microsoft’s full Surface Pro 8 Vision of keyboard and detachable magnetic stylus, you’re looking at a minimum of $1,379.98 before tax — and that’s with just 8GB of RAM and a smaller 128GB SSD. Double those capabilities for the minimum amount of futureproofing, and you’re on a total of $1,679.98. It may not be a bad deal, but it certainly isn’t $1,099.

There Huh Ways to save a little more money. Technically, the Surface Pro 8 is also compatible with the older Surface Pro X keyboard, which starts $40 cheaper at $140, and you can currently find them on sale for just $104 if you care about having a stylus. There is no keyboard that charges magnetically. (Microsoft also sells a standalone stylus charger for $35 if you change your mind.) Some companies will also sell optional keyboards, such as this new Bryz that gives the Surface Pro a clamshell design. Plus, the Thunderbolt port should theoretically mean you don’t have to pay for the proprietary Microsoft single-cable docking solution.

A full Surface Pro X is $1,580. is more like

But consumer choice or not, Microsoft wants it both ways — a low starting price for powerful pen-equipped laptops and a big upsell for actually making them that way — and the same applies to its other products. . You may have heard that the ARM-based Surface Pro X has a new low price of $899. While it’s technically true, that $899 buys you a tablet that gives up on the original promise of always-on connectivity thanks to plain ol’ Wi-Fi, no keyboard or stylus included, And The new SQ2 model instead has a last-gen SQ1 processor. The new SQ2, LTE, full Surface Pro X Vision with keyboard and pen will cost you $1,579.98, though you can pay $1,400 if you ditch the stylus and grab the lowest-end keyboard at retail.

I can’t bring myself to criticize the $399-and-up Surface Go 3 in exactly the same way—Microsoft actually showed kids watching videos and making video calls for almost a full minute during their presentation. While its last-gen Pentium chip, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage might get a little iffy in 2021 (we just wrote the obituary for the 64GB iPhones), Microsoft isn’t advertising it as a keyboard-first machine. And even though that keyboard still costs $100, you can find the stylus on sale for as little as $65.

But even the display of Microsoft’s new $1,499 Surface Duo 2 phone included prominent placement for a feature you’ll have to pay extra for. Did you see the moment where Microsoft shows off how the new Surface Pen can magnetically stick to its new phone and charge?





It cannot do this out of line.

“To make sure your Surface Slim Pen is always with you and charged, we’re introducing the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Pen Cover,” said a Microsoft presenter. reality It’s that “pen cover” refers to a new case you’ll have to buy for the phone to do those things, not a feature of the Surface Duo 2’s cover material. (And you’ll need to buy a pen, of course.) But it’s good at Microsoft for designing a case that blended so well, I thought it was part of the phone.

The Surface Pen still doesn’t magnetize directly to the device (at least not on purpose), but it does stick to the new case/cover, which is pretty cool compared to last year’s bumper. Bonus: The pen charges wirelessly when attached. (Sorry, there’s no Qi charge for the Duo 2.) 5/ pic.twitter.com/fyDd7zWjAT — Michael Fischer (@Captain2Phones) September 22, 2021

It’s highly unlikely that Microsoft will discontinue this practice anytime soon: It’s proven the strategy for more than seven generations of Surface tablets, and it gives the company a lot of flexibility when it comes to sales: when black When Friday or Prime Day rolls around, it can build up to discounts that throw in bundles or free stuff to entice shoppers who are on the fence.

Consumer choice is a valid argument to an extent

Microsoft can always argue that it’s also on the side of consumer choice and sustainability – why include a keyboard when some won’t use them, or even throw them away? (The same logic goes for unbundling phone chargers, though it’s not that simple.) And Microsoft has a thing for that argument which is backward compatibility — its stylus pen compatible all the way back to the Surface Pro 3 from 2014. and a keyboard cover from the same Surface Pro 3 worked all the way up to the 2019 Surface Pro 7, Windows Central Report.

Unfortunately, the Surface Pro X and the new Surface Pro 8 break that keyboard compatibility streak, so you can’t go on to find last year’s model for $30 or $40 instead of buying it for $104 on sale.

Mostly, I’m a little annoyed that Microsoft projects its Surface products as a complete vision of computing, while leaving the most interesting parts of that vision out of the box bearing their namesake.