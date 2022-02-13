World

Here’s how much Super Bowl ads cost in 2022

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Here’s how much Super Bowl ads cost in 2022
Written by admin
Here’s how much Super Bowl ads cost in 2022

Here’s how much Super Bowl ads cost in 2022

AP7003560703.mp4.00 00 10 29.Still001

by: The Associated Press

Posted:

Updated:

(AP) – Companies are spending big bucks for Super Bowl ad time. Thirty seconds reportedly sold for as much as $7 Million, according to an editor at Ad Age. Many brands tap celebrities to appear in their ads.

Zendaya stars in an ad for Squarespace. Jason Sudeikis makes a cameo in an ad for TurboTax. Matthew McConaughey, who last year appeared in a humorous ad for Doritos, fronts a campaign for Salesforce. And former NFL quarterback Eli Manning is in an ad for Stella Artois beer.

Manning has also partnered with the company to swap places with a bartender in Las Vegas. He will work her shift at a restaurant during the big game so she and a guest can fly to Los Angeles and watch the Super Bowl in person. The Super Bowl is this Sunday, Feb. 13, with the Los Angeles Rams facing off the Cincinnati Bengals.

#Heres #Super #Bowl #ads #cost

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Canada's election: what you need to know

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment