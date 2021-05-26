Here’s how the South Korean music group made history at the Billboard Music Awards





BTS have a large fan following. It's one among the hottest and liked bands throughout the globe. Just lately, BTS has received huge at the Billboard Music Awards 2021. BTS received three of its 4 nominations, almost doubling their whole variety of BBMA trophies in a single night. They stood out as one among the largest winners of the night time. We carry to you 8 methods how the South Korean music group made history at the Billboard Music Awards 2021.

Second-Most Prime Duo/Group wins

BTS took house the Prime Duo/Group honour for the second time. The took the honours beating fellow bands AC/DC, AJR, Dan + Shay and Maroon 5. This lineup reveals how various the class could be on the subject of the type of music all of them make and BTS with yet another trophy, now stand out as simply the fourth identify to win greater than as soon as.

Second-Most Prime Social Artist wins

Justin Bieber bagged the honor the first six years and BTS has earned it at every of the 5 reveals since then. The Ok-Pop solely wants to gather yet another prize to match the all-time document.

Second Group to win Prime Promoting Music

BTS received Prime Promoting Music for his or her first Scorching 100 No. 1 Dynamite which turned the bestselling observe in the U.S by the finish of 2020. BTS turned the second group to listen to their identify known as. Maroon 5 received it earlier than for two years.

First Group to win Prime Promoting Music Unaccompanied

Together with BTS, the solely different group to win Prime Promoting Music, Maroon 5, didn’t accomplish that alone. BTS’ outfit’s Women Like You was named a bestseller in 2019 and it tied up with Cardi B. The Ok-Pop group’s Dynamite made wonders.

Fifth Group Nominated for Prime Promoting Music

There have been songs which have been nominated for Prime Promoting Music all through the years however solely 5 teams have managed to compete in the class. BTS is one among them.

First Group to Win Prime Music Gross sales Artist

Prime Music Gross sales Artist acknowledges these acts that bought the most copies of songs in the monitoring interval, which is reverse of Prime Promoting Music. BTS made history as the first group to dominate this subject.

Fifth Act to win Prime Music Gross sales Artist

BTS is simply the fifth act of any sort to win Prime Music Gross sales Artist at the Billboard Music Awards. The Weeknd, Lizzo, Ed Sheeran and Drake have received it earlier.

Fourth Group nominated for Prime Music Gross sales Artist

BTS group are the first to win Prime Music Gross sales Artist, however they aren’t the first to be nominated for the prize. The Chainsmokers, Twenty One Pilots and Think about Dragons have additionally competed for the honor at least as soon as.

