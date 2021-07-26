Heres How To Check If Your Phone Is Hacked

Our smartphone is the easiest way for hackers to steal personal information or monitor your activities. So always keep an eye out for any unusual or suspicious activity on your phone.

online threat

Actually, due to cheap internet, we do most of the work online on our mobile. However, this has put our privacy and data at risk. Hackers can steal your mobile’s sensitive information, sell it on the dark web or even demand ransomware by threatening to make private data public. Even high security iOS mobile phones like Apple’s can be hacked. That’s why you always have to keep an eye on your phone to keep your privacy safe. If you think your phone has been tampered with, reset your phone. Let us know how to detect hacking and what can be the measures to avoid it.

don’t ignore these things

Inappropriate pop-up: If suddenly pop-ups or notifications of pornographic or X-rated ads appear on your mobile phone, then it is understood that your phone has been compromised.

Unknown call-message: Calls or messages that you have not made and are showing them, then your device has also been hacked.

Growing Net Consumption: If your internet bill is higher than normal even without using a lot then it also indicates hacking. Hacker is hacking your phone and using your internet data to run unauthorized apps in your own phone.

Battery drains quickly: As the mobile gets older, the battery capacity also decreases. But if the battery is draining very fast again and again while the mobile is not being used too much then you need to pay attention.

Mobile performance deteriorating: If your phone is frequently hanging apps, not opening or the phone is running very slowly or suddenly the screen has stopped working or is restarting again and again then it is a hacked device. signal of.

Unrecognized Apps: If you see any unfamiliar applications downloaded to your device, it could also be the work of a hacker.

Unusual activities on social media accounts: If your social media IDs show unusual activity for a few days, or if there is unauthorized activity on emails that are directly linked to your phone, it could mean that a hacker has gained access to the device’s data and passwords.

Suddenly stop call-message: If suddenly the calls or messages from your mobile stop coming and going, then understand that the hacker may have cloned your SIM card from the server of the service provider company.

In such a situation, to prevent hackers from accessing the data, you can do this-

How to avoid hacking

Delete unauthorized apps immediately: Check the list of apps and delete all suspicious apps that you haven’t downloaded.

Anti-Malware App: Detect and get rid of malware with the help of a trusted anti-malware app.

Reset phone: Resetting your phone is the easiest way to get rid of malware.

Reset Password: Change the password of accounts connected to the phone to prevent hackers from stealing your personal data.

Notify experts: Tell all the contacts on your mobile that your phone has been tampered with and do not answer any suspicious messages or calls from your side or click on any suspicious messages.

Unroot Mobile: If you are using a rooted version of Android, you will need to unroot it using the SuperSU app.

Tell the company: If you are not able to make messages and calls on your mobile then it could mean that the hacker is using a cloned SIM card. Contact your mobile network service provider to resolve the issue. Also, stop using public Wi-Fi to prevent your phone from getting hacked. Avoid the habit of clicking on any pop-ups or notifications and suspicious ads.