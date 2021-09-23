Here’s How to Livestream the Emmys Tonight

The 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are sure to have both drama and comedy, which will mostly be an in-person version of the show. Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, comedian and star of CBS’s “The Neighborhood,” the awards will be presented Sunday night in Los Angeles in front of a limited audience, and honor the pandemic-era television programs that got us through lockdown.

What time do the festivities start?

Celebrations begin at 8 p.m. Eastern, 5 p.m. Pacific. On television, CBS is the official broadcaster. You can watch online through cbs.com if you have a cable login, or through the CBS app if you’re a CBS subscriber.

The show will also air live and on demand on the streaming service Paramount+, which is one of the cheapest options for streaming the Emmys. Paramount+ offers a one-week free trial or starts at $5 per month. Other livestreaming services that provide access to the channel include Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV or Fubo TV. All require a subscription that starts at $65 per month, although many are offering a free trial.

Is there a red carpet?

This year’s attendees will still have a chance to grace the red carpet, though limited with only a dozen media outlets. Cable channel E! Preshow entertainment and then red carpet coverage will begin at 4:30 PM Eastern. The livestream from the red carpet will be available on People and Entertainment Weekly’s websites starting at 7 p.m.