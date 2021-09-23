Here’s How to Livestream the Emmys Tonight
The 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are sure to have both drama and comedy, which will mostly be an in-person version of the show. Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, comedian and star of CBS’s “The Neighborhood,” the awards will be presented Sunday night in Los Angeles in front of a limited audience, and honor the pandemic-era television programs that got us through lockdown.
What time do the festivities start?
Celebrations begin at 8 p.m. Eastern, 5 p.m. Pacific. On television, CBS is the official broadcaster. You can watch online through cbs.com if you have a cable login, or through the CBS app if you’re a CBS subscriber.
The show will also air live and on demand on the streaming service Paramount+, which is one of the cheapest options for streaming the Emmys. Paramount+ offers a one-week free trial or starts at $5 per month. Other livestreaming services that provide access to the channel include Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV or Fubo TV. All require a subscription that starts at $65 per month, although many are offering a free trial.
Is there a red carpet?
This year’s attendees will still have a chance to grace the red carpet, though limited with only a dozen media outlets. Cable channel E! Preshow entertainment and then red carpet coverage will begin at 4:30 PM Eastern. The livestream from the red carpet will be available on People and Entertainment Weekly’s websites starting at 7 p.m.
Who will present?
Nearly 50 stars include Annaleigh Ashford, Awkwafina, Stephen Colbert, Misty Copeland, Michael Douglas, Ava DuVernay, and Taraji P. Henson, Gayle King, Daniel Levy, Eugene Levy, LL Cool J, Annie Murphy. Catherine O’Hara, Dolly Parton, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Patrick Stewart and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Band leader Reggie Watts on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” will serve as DJ for the evening, and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” R&B artists Leon Bridges and John Battist will perform a special “In Memoriam”. will perform. Song by Bridges.
