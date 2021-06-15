Here’s how you can check EPF account balance using different methods



The second wave of the pandemic has wreaked havoc on individuals, leading to monetary hardships. In these irritating instances, this can be very essential for individuals to maintain a tab on their funds and their sources of revenue to sort out any emergency scenario.

In what might be termed as a reduction for Worker Provident Fund (EPF) account holders, the Staff’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) now permits them to check their PF balance. PF account holders can entry all the data associated to their provident fund on-line, through SMS service or by merely giving a missed name.

If an exempted institution manages your EPF, then the worker should contact the employer to check the provident fund balance.

Tips on how to check EPF balance on-line?

For checking the PF balance, an worker can use Umang App, a authorities app that gives entry to numerous schemes in a single place. One can check the PF balance using a web-based medium by following these easy steps:

Step 1: PF account holders must log in to EPFO’s member passbook portal using their Common Account Quantity (UAN). You can use the hyperlink to entry the member passbook www.epfindia.gov.in

Step 2: If you have a UAN quantity, then click on on the ‘For Worker’ choice below ‘Our Companies’. Then choose ‘Member Passbook’ after which enter your UAN and password.

Step 3: In case you don’t have a UAN, then you can go to the Member e-Sewa portal and click on on the ‘Know your UAN’ hyperlink. The hyperlink is out there on the backside of the login web page. Member e-Sewa portal can be downloaded from the Google Play Retailer.

Step 3: Your UAN can be activated by following the ‘Activate UAN’ hyperlink which is current just under the ‘Know Your UAN’ hyperlink.

Step 4: You can go on to the EPF passbook portal. You can additionally entry the identical hyperlink using the Member-e Sewa portal.

Step 5: You can be requested to enter UAN and password on the passbook portal.

Step 6: After coming into UAN and password, simply click on on ‘Obtain/View password’ after which your passbook will seem on the display screen. One can additionally obtain or print the EPF passbook from the web site.

One can additionally go on to the web page https://passbook.epfindia.gov.in/MemberPassBook/Login.jsp to check their provident fund balance.

Tips on how to check EPF balance using an SMS facility?

You can check your EPF balance using the SMS facility in case your UAN is registered with the EPFO. PF account holders must ship ‘EPFOHO UAN ENG’ message to 7738299899. Be certain to not embody citation marks within the SMS.

It have to be famous that ENG right here signifies the initials of the popular language. In case you need to know the main points of your PF balance in Marathi, then kind EPFOHO UAN MAR. UAN have to be seeded with a financial institution account, Aadhaar and PAN to check the PF balance.

The SMS facility is out there in a number of languages, and it have to be despatched from the registered cellular variety of UAN.

Tips on how to check EPF balance through missed name?

EPF customers can additionally give a missed name on 011-22901406 from the registered cellular quantity if they’re registered on the UAN portal. However one should make it possible for the UAN is seeded with the financial institution account quantity, Aadhaar and PAN to avail of the power and the decision service is freed from price.

